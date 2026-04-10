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Home  » News » Repoll Ordered in Assam Constituency Following Clashes

Repoll Ordered in Assam Constituency Following Clashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 19:02 IST

Following clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, the Election Commission has ordered a repoll in a booth in Assam's Karimganj (North) constituency, setting the stage for a re-election on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Election Commission has ordered a repoll in booth number 239 of Karimganj (North) constituency in Assam due to clashes.
  • Repolling will take place on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm at Babyland High English School.
  • The re-election was triggered by clashes between supporters of the BJP and Congress parties.
  • Fourteen candidates are competing in the Barak Valley constituency, including representatives from BJP, Congress, and AIUDF.
  • Assam's assembly elections saw an approximate voter turnout of 85.91 per cent across all 126 constituencies.

The Election Commission has ordered repoll in a booth of Karimganj (North) constituency in Assam's Sribhumi district.

The repoll has been ordered in booth number 239 at Babyland High English School.

 

Repolling will be held on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm. The re-election was ordered following clashes between supporters of the BJP and Congress.

There are 14 candidates in the fray in this Barak Valley constituency, with a triangular contest among BJP's Subrata Chaudhari, Congress's Jakaria Ahmed and Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur of the AIUDF.

Elections to all 126 assembly constituencies in the state were held in a single phase on April 9, with an approximate voter turnout of 85.91 per cent of the 2.50 crore electorate.

The Election Commission is yet to release the final voter turnout figures.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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