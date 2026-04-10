Repoll Ordered in Assam Constituency Following Clashes

Following clashes between BJP and Congress supporters, the Election Commission has ordered a repoll in a booth in Assam's Karimganj (North) constituency, setting the stage for a re-election on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission has ordered a repoll in booth number 239 of Karimganj (North) constituency in Assam due to clashes.

Repolling will take place on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm at Babyland High English School.

The re-election was triggered by clashes between supporters of the BJP and Congress parties.

Fourteen candidates are competing in the Barak Valley constituency, including representatives from BJP, Congress, and AIUDF.

Assam's assembly elections saw an approximate voter turnout of 85.91 per cent across all 126 constituencies.

The Election Commission has ordered repoll in a booth of Karimganj (North) constituency in Assam's Sribhumi district.

The repoll has been ordered in booth number 239 at Babyland High English School.

Repolling will be held on Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm. The re-election was ordered following clashes between supporters of the BJP and Congress.

There are 14 candidates in the fray in this Barak Valley constituency, with a triangular contest among BJP's Subrata Chaudhari, Congress's Jakaria Ahmed and Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur of the AIUDF.

Elections to all 126 assembly constituencies in the state were held in a single phase on April 9, with an approximate voter turnout of 85.91 per cent of the 2.50 crore electorate.

The Election Commission is yet to release the final voter turnout figures.