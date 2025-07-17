Scuffle Outside Maharashtra Assembly Stuns MLAs

MLAs cutting across party lines spoke about Thursday's clash and expressed concern over overcrowding in the legislature premises.

Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, a day after a heated exchange took place between NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, a scuffle broke out between their supporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Taking serious note of the incident, Speaker Rahul Narwekar sought a report.

"Stringent action should be taken against those involved in the scuffle in the Vidhan Bhavan; incident mars legislature's dignity," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The clash took place on the ground floor lobby of the building, and the situation escalated briefly before onlookers separated the two groups, an eyewitness said.

Security staff detained a person each from the two groups.

Speaking to reporters, Padalkar said, "I do not know anything about the incident. You can ask him (Awhad), he is sitting in the House. I do not know anyone who was involved."

Awhad, a former minister, expressed concern over safety within the legislature complex.

"If MLAs are not safe even inside the Vidhan Bhavan, what is the point of being a public representative? What is our crime? I had just stepped out to get some fresh air. I think they came to attack me," he claimed.

The incident followed an altercation between Awhad and Padalkar at the entrance of the legislature building on Wednesday. In a viral video, the two were seen exchanging sharp words.

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, had claimed that Padalkar intentionally slammed the door of his car after getting down, causing it to hit him. The latter offered no comment on the allegation.

Padalkar, who represents the Jat constituency in Sangli district, has been an outspoken critic of NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule. His past remarks against the Pawar family had drawn sharp reactions from NCP (SP) leaders.

Meanwhile, in the assembly, MLAs cutting across party lines spoke about Thursday's clash, and expressed concern over overcrowding in the legislature premises.

Culture Minister Ashish Shelar demanded an inquiry into the issuance of passes during the day.

Speaker Narwekar said he has sought a report into the incident, and will take appropriate action.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, a member of the legislative council, said such "goon-like behaviour" was completely unacceptable.

"One must ask who authorised the entry of such individuals. Those who issued passes must be investigated. This is a very serious matter, and I urge the chief minister to take strict and immediate action against those involved," he told reporters.

The Vidhan Bhavan is a highly respected institution and its dignity must be upheld at all costs, the former chief minister added.

Congress MLA Nana Patole said, "This is inappropriate. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has assured us that he will take action."

BJP MLA Padalkar later apologised after his supporters were involved in the scuffle in the Vidhan Bhavan building with NCP (SP) MLA Awhad's supporters.

On July 16, 2025, legislators of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi staged a 'banian towel' protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan to condemn the assault of an MLA hostel canteen employee by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Clad in banians and towels above their dress, the legislators shouted slogans against the 'goonda raj' of the ruling alliance.

"The assault by Gaikwad in the MLA canteen shows that even the government is backing such elements," Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve told reporters.

Gaikwad faced flak from those in the government and the Opposition alike after a video of him slapping and punching the employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for being served 'stale' food went viral.

The video showed Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, confronting the canteen contractor and forcing him to smell the packet containing dal, before slapping and punching him.

"We are highlighting how ruling MLAs behave like goons. Gaikwad's actions are shameful, and he must face consequences," Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said they staged the protest to show the public the "reality" of those in power.

"He beat up a canteen worker when he (Gaikwad) was dressed like this. So, we have dressed in the same manner to show how low the level of leadership has stooped," he said.

The Opposition has demanded that Gaikwad be suspended from the assembly and legal action be initiated against him.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff