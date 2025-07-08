Marathi row: MNS leader detained ahead of protest rally

Police detained local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav early on Tuesday ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi, officials said.

IMAGE: MNS leader Avinash Jadhav detained by the police ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The rally, proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane district later on Tuesday, has not been given permission by police, they said.

The police on Monday issued orders restraining the entry of MNS' Thane and Palghar head Avinash Jadhav, who was supposed to participate in the rally, in Mira Bhayander area.

He was detained from his house in Thane at around 3.30 am, an official from the Thane police control room said.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS also posted a video of his detention on social media.

Security was stepped up in Mira Bhayander area in light of the proposed rally, which has been prohibited by police, officials said.

A food stall owner in Bhayander area was slapped by some MNS activists on July 1 for not speaking in Marathi.

A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol.

While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back. While the man shouted at the shopkeeper, some others with him slapped the stall owner, a police official earlier said.

Seven members of the MNS were later detained and allowed to go after the police served notices on them. A case was registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault.

Traders in Bhayander area had staged a protest, demanding action against those who assaulted the food stall owner.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said permission had been granted for a rally in neighbouring Mira Bhayander in which MNS leaders planned to participate but the party insisted on a specific route which posed law and order challenges.

Speaking to reporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on the issue, Fadnavis said, "There is no opposition to holding a rally. It was difficult to give permission for the sought route. Police requested them to change the route, but the organisers were adamant on a particular route."

"It could cause traffic or a stampede-like situation. In such a situation, police try to convince and offer an alternate route. We are in democracy, everyone has the right to hold rallies," he said.

"If they ask for permission for a proper route, we will give permission today and even tomorrow also. Another organisation held a rally from the route approved by the police, but these people remained adamant on a particular route," he added.

On claims that Mira Road in Thane was being used as a testing ground for new political experiments, the chief minister said a Marathi person has a "large heart".

"The Marathi people, during attacks on the country, cared about the country and did not remain selfish. A Marathi person cannot possess shallow thoughts," he said.

Referring to the sequence of events, Fadnavis said permission was sought late Monday night for holding a gathering, which was also granted.

"But when it came to the rally, they were pushing for a particular route. If permission was given, there might have been a law and order situation. For last so many years, we all are holding rallies and these are always done after consultation with police," he added.

Jadhav was restrained from entering Mira Bhayander to participate in the rally on Tuesday, as per the prohibitory order issued on Monday by Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (Zone 1) Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad.

The order stated there were as many as 28 cases of cognizable offences registered against Jadhav at different police stations.

As Jadhav's move to come to Bhayander may aggravate the situation and give rise to law and order problems, his entry into the area has been prohibited for a day, Gaikwad said in the order.

Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of the Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state.