Case against Shiv Sena MLA who slapped canteen staff

A non-cognisable offence is being filed against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in the MLA hostel canteen worker assault case, Mumbai Police said on Friday."The process to file the offence is underway at the Marine Drive police station," a police official told PTI.

IMAGE: KShiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photograph: ANI on X

After the incident, which happened on Tuesday night, sparked a furore, the two-time Buldhana MLA refused to express regret and said he would repeat his actions if needed.

In a viral video of the assault, Gaikwad was seen punching and slapping the canteen worker, claiming that he was served stale food.