HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Case against Shiv Sena MLA who slapped canteen staff

Case against Shiv Sena MLA who slapped canteen staff

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 16:31 IST

x

A non-cognisable offence is being filed against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in the MLA hostel canteen worker assault case, Mumbai Police said on Friday."The process to file the offence is underway at the Marine Drive police station," a police official told PTI.

IMAGE: KShiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photograph: ANI on X

After the incident, which happened on Tuesday night, sparked a furore, the two-time Buldhana MLA refused to express regret and said he would repeat his actions if needed.

In a viral video of the assault, Gaikwad was seen punching and slapping the canteen worker, claiming that he was served stale food.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sena MLA slaps canteen staff over stale food, says no regret
Sena MLA slaps canteen staff over stale food, says no regret
Fadnavis, Shinde decry Sena MLA's canteen staffer attack
Fadnavis, Shinde decry Sena MLA's canteen staffer attack
Caterer's licence suspended after Sena MLA's assault
Caterer's licence suspended after Sena MLA's assault
High drama at 'Marathi asmita' march; Sena min heckled
High drama at 'Marathi asmita' march; Sena min heckled
Sushil Kedia apologises after office attack; 5 held
Sushil Kedia apologises after office attack; 5 held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

One-month-old son's final goodbye to Sqn Ldr Lokendra Singh2:51

One-month-old son's final goodbye to Sqn Ldr Lokendra Singh

ICG rescues 2 Americans from distressed Yacht near Nicobar Islands0:22

ICG rescues 2 Americans from distressed Yacht near...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD