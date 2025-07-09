Fadnavis censures Sena MLA's assault on canteen staffer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the incident of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel in Mumbai sends out a wrong message about all legislators that they indulge in misuse of power.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra on X/ANI Photo

The issue was raised in the legislative council by Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator Anil Parab, who accused the ruling party MLA of being high on power, and said such incidents also damage the image of CM Fadnavis.

"Such a conduct does not behove anyone. It impacts the image of the state legislature and as an MLA," Fadnavis said in the House.

If there are any issues regarding the food at the canteen, one can formally complain about it and action can be taken on this, the CM said.

"A wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is misuse of power," Fadnavis said.

"I request you (council chairman Ram Shinde) to look into the issue of MLA accommodation. If there are issues there, then action can be taken. But assault by public representatives does not send out a right message. This is serious issue. You (Shinde) and Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) take cognisance of it to take further action accordingly," Fadnavis said.

Sena MLA Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLAs' hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

A video of the incident, which took place at the Akashvani MLA hostel in Mumbai, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter.

After the incident, the Buldhana MLA said the food served to him was of poor quality and he will raise the issue during the ongoing session of the Maharashtra legislature.