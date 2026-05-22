School Topper Drowns; Mother Alleges Foul Play

A school topper's drowning in Gorakhpur sparks a police investigation after the mother alleges foul play, suspecting jealousy over her son's academic achievements led to his death.

Key Points Ansh Maurya, a 16-year-old school topper, drowned in the Rapti river while bathing with friends in Gorakhpur.

The victim's mother alleges foul play, claiming her son was drowned due to jealousy over his academic success.

Police questioned the five friends who were with Ansh at the time of the incident, noting inconsistencies in their statements.

The body was recovered by SDRF personnel after a search operation was launched.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

A 16-year-old school topper drowned here while bathing with five friends, with his mother alleging foul play due to jealousy over his academic success, police said on Friday.

Ansh Maurya was a class 11 student at Aditya Public School and had secured 91 per cent marks in his Class 10 board examinations.

Drowning Incident Details

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Ansh, along with his five friends, went to the Rapti river in Gorakhpur's Jhangha area to bathe.

His family received a phone call around 3 pm regarding the incident. When relatives reached the riverbank, they found his clothes and slippers lying there, while his friends were missing, the police said.

Search and Recovery Operation

The police and SDRF teams launched a search operation late on Thursday, but poor visibility forced it to be suspended. The operation resumed on Friday morning and the SDRF personnel recovered the body around 1 pm.

Allegations of Foul Play

Ansh's mother, Pratima Maurya, alleged that her son was forcibly drowned due to jealousy over his academic success. "My son was a topper and his friends were jealous of him. They drowned him," she alleged.

Police Investigation Underway

The police questioned all five boys. Sources said their statements appeared inconsistent, particularly regarding claims that Ansh entered deep water fully clothed, while his clothes were later recovered from nearby bushes.

SHO of Jhangha, Anoop Singh, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.