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Delhi Boy Drowns In Pool; Family Alleges Negligence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 21:54 IST

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A 10-year-old boy's tragic drowning in a Delhi swimming pool has sparked outrage, with family members alleging severe negligence and a lack of essential safety precautions at the facility.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 10-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Jagatpur, Delhi.
  • The family alleges negligence and lack of safety measures at the swimming pool facility.
  • The boy was found unconscious in the pool approximately half an hour after entering the water.
  • The family claims there were no lifeguards or life jackets present at the swimming pool.
  • Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, with potential legal action against the pool owner.

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in north Delhi's Jagatpur area on Sunday, with family members alleging negligence and lack of safety arrangements at the facility, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanskaar, son of Neerja Verma from Ibrahimpur village.

 

The Class 6 student, along with his brother and some friends, had gone to the pool on Pushta Road in the morning, sources said.

Family Alleges Negligence At Delhi Swimming Pool

The boy's family alleged that he was found unconscious in the pool nearly half an hour after he entered the water, and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Neeraj Verma, the boy's father, alleged that there were no lifeguards or safety arrangements at the swimming pool.

"I sent both my sons, along with a friend's children, to the swimming pool around 9 am. Almost half an hour later, I got a call saying that my son was unconscious and was being rushed to a hospital," he said.

Verma said he immediately rushed to the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where his son was taken to. The boy was declared dead on arrival at the centre.

Lack Of Safety Measures Questioned

"I did not accompany my children to the swimming pool because they usually charge an entry fee. Even the guardians have to pay separately for entry. So I sent my sons along with other children. Within half an hour, I got the call informing me that my son had drowned," Verma said.

"I wish strict action were taken against those responsible because nobody was watching these children at the time. For half an hour, they did not even realise that my son was drowning. What sort of safety measures are these?" Verma asked.

The victim's uncle Gaurav Verma said he received a call about the incident at around 10 am.

"He had gone to the pool to take a dip and to play. There were no lifeguards present at the time, and the children were not provided life jackets either. Nobody even bothered to ask if Sanskaar knew how to swim," he alleged.

Police Investigation Underway

According to Gaurav Verma, around half an hour later, some children who went near the pool to take a floating device noticed that Sanskaar was lying motionless in the water.

"When they went closer, they found him unconscious. He had drowned and was soon rushed to the hospital," the uncle alleged.

Police said the post-mortem was conducted at AAA Hospital mortuary.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched. Legal action is being taken against the owner of the swimming pool and others responsible, they said.

In a statement, the police said, "Information was received from Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, Delhi, regarding the admission of patient Sanskaar (10), son of Neeraj and resident of Ibrahimpur village, who was brought dead after drowning in a swimming pool at Jagatpur."

"During the course of the enquiry, it came to notice that the child had gone to a swimming pool located in the Jagatpur area, where he drowned in the water. The swimming pool was found to be unguarded. There was no life guard deployed by the pool owner," the statement read.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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