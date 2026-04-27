'Same feeling in India': Cong leader's remarks on Trump event shooting sparks row

Controversy erupts as a Congress leader's remarks on the shooting incident involving Donald Trump spark outrage, with the BJP accusing the leader of condoning violence and hoping for a similar attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar. Photograph: @VijayWadettiwar/X

Key Points Maharashtra MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks on the Trump shooting have sparked controversy.

The BJP accuses Wadettiwar of justifying the attack and hoping for a similar incident targeting PM Modi.

BJP leaders are demanding an apology from the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy highlights the escalating political tensions and accusations between the BJP and Congress.

A row erupted over remarks by Maharashtra MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on the shooting at an event attended by US President Donald Trump in Washington on Saturday as the BJP demanded a condemnation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his party legislator justified the incident and is "praying" for a similar "attack" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video shared by the ruling party, Wadettiwar purportedly says, "As you sow, so shall you reap. Whatever one does, one has to face the consequences," while alleging that Trump, during his tenure in the highest office, has sought to dominate other countries and has "disturbed" global peace. He allegedly went on to add that a "similar sentiment" exists in India.

BJP Accuses Congress of Endorsing Violence

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J D Vance and other top officials were evacuated unharmed from the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association at Washington Hilton after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the hotel ballroom.

Posting a video clip of Wadettiwar's remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress has gone beyond political criticism and has endorsed the attack.

"In opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party is now going against the country. Vijay Wadettiwar has justified the shooting attempt on Trump and said that a similar sentiment exists in India. In a way, he is hoping that such an incident happens here too," he said in a video post on X.

Controversial Past Remarks Highlighted

Poonawalla also accused the MLA of making controversial remarks earlier, including on "Operation Sindoor", and allegedly giving a clean chit to Pakistani terrorists in the 26/11 attacks.

"He has now gone beyond and made the most obnoxious comment," he said.

The BJP spokesperson accused the Congress leaders, including its president Mallikaarjun Kharge, of repeatedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi, saying such statements reflect a "dangerous and irresponsible mindset".

"You can hate the BJP, but why would you want such things to happen in this country? And why would you pray or hope for it?

"They have abused the prime minister over 150 times and issued threats against him. And now they have stooped to this. Only because they oppose the BJP, they would even justify such incidents involving someone holding a constitutional position," he said.

Demands for Apology and Condemnation

In another post on X, he also referred to alleged remarks by Kharge in which he described the BJP and the RSS as "poisonous snakes" that must be finished and called Modi a "terrorist".

Demanding an apology, Poonawalla said this reflects the "true face" of the Congress and amounts to an insult to the Constitution.

"This is a party that has lost a prime minister to the bullets of terrorists, and despite that, they are making such statements. This is not 'mohabbat ki dukaan' but 'samvidhan ka apmaan' and 'nafrat ke bhaijaan'. This is the true face of the Congress party," he said.

Another BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, called the Congress a "front of the tukde-tukde gang (anti-nationals)".

"Congress is an urban naxal party. If Congress cannot defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi democratically, it now wishes for an attack on him," he said in a post on X.

Wadettiwar's Defence and Explanation

In the video, Wadettiwar is heard saying, "He (Trump) also ruined his own country...what has happened now was bound to happen."

Wadettiwar said that the people in the US have come out on the streets in protest, whereas in India, the absence of protests creates the impression that "everything is fine", even though, according to him, "a similar sentiment exists".

"Today, Trump has destroyed America in pursuit of fulfilling his ambitions and desires, just like what is happening in our country. There, people protested, but here they are not coming out, so the government believes everything is fine, even as many feel the country is heading towards destruction," he said.

He added that such incidents "should not happen to a person occupying the highest office", but said that "as one acts, the people will ultimately respond".