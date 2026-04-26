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Home  » News » 'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting

'Relieved': Modi reacts to White House press dinner shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 10:51 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his relief following a security incident near US President Donald Trump and other senior officials at a Washington DC hotel, underscoring the importance of safety and condemning violence in a democracy.

Donald and Melania Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi expressed relief for the safety of President Trump, the First Lady, and the Vice President after a security incident.
  • The security incident occurred at a Washington DC hotel during the White House Correspondents' dinner.
  • An armed man stormed the hotel lobby where President Trump and other senior US leaders were attending the dinner.
  • Secret Service agents apprehended the individual, and all protected officials were evacuated.
  • Modi condemned violence as having no place in a democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was relieved that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J D Vance were safe and unharmed after a security incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington.

Modi Condemns Violence

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned. 

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.

Details of the Security Incident

A man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the high-profile journalists' dinner attended by President Trump and multiple senior US leaders on Saturday night, rushing toward the ballroom before Secret Service agents swarmed him and took him into custody. The president was uninjured.

All officials protected by the Secret Service were evacuated. Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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