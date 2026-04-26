World Leaders Condemn Violence At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner, world leaders are condemning political violence and expressing relief that President Trump and other attendees are safe.

Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points World leaders express relief that President Trump and attendees are safe after a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Prime Minister Modi and other leaders condemn violence as having no place in a democracy.

International figures assert that political violence can never be justified and undermines democratic values.

Leaders applaud law enforcement for their swift action following the security incident.

The incident is described as an attack on democracy and its values by multiple world leaders.

World leaders expressed relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and other guests were unharmed after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner here on Saturday night and asserted that political violence has no place in a democracy.

Global Leaders React to White House Shooting

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was relieved that President Trump, First Lady Melania and Vice President J D Vance were safe and unharmed after a security incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington.

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has had frequent run-ins with Trump, described the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel as a "disturbing event".

"I am relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe following reports of gunfire at the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington tonight. Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," Carney said in a post on X.

International Condemnation of Political Violence

President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung asserted that political violence "can never be justified under any circumstances."Â

"The Government of the Republic of Korea firmly opposes all forms of violence and extremism that erode the values of democracy and the rule of law," he said in a social media post.

Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi said, "Violence must never be tolerated anywhere in the world"Â

"I am relieved to hear that President Trump is safe following the terrifying gunfire. Violence must never be tolerated anywhere in the world," she posted on social media.Â

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident "an attack on all the democracies."

"This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies," he posted on social media.Â

Support and Solidarity After the Incident

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said it was "good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events".

"We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way," she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was pleased to hear all attendees were safe. "We applaud the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their swift action," he said in a statement.

Delcy Rodriguez, the acting President of Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, condemned the attack against Trump.

"We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent's dinner. Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace," she wrote on X.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to social media to condemn the incident, stating he was "deeply shocked" to hear the news.

"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe," Sharif said.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts over the past two years â first at a presidential election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, and later in Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024.