Trump evacuated as shots fired at White House dinner

President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots were reported at the Washington Hilton, leading to a security lockdown and widespread chaos.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump is escorted out as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, April 25, 2026, in this screen capture from video. Photograph: Bo Erickson/Reuters

Key Points President Trump and senior officials were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after reports of gunshots.

The Washington Hilton was placed on lockdown as police and federal agents secured the area.

The incident occurred during President Trump's first attendance at the dinner as President.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, also known as Nerd Prom, experienced a significant security breach.

Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were reportedly fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location.

The security incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM EDT as dinner service was underway. Witnesses reported hearing "loud, rhythmic sounds" echoing from the lobby area, which were quickly identified as gunfire.

According to AL Jazeera, the evacuation took place shortly after 8:30 PM, local time, after loud sounds were reported from the lobby area.

IMAGE: Law enforcement agents operate as guests are evacuated following a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Security Response to the Incident

Outside the hotel, DC Metropolitan Police and federal agents established a wide perimeter, ordering tuxedoed guests and curious bystanders to "stand back" and seek cover as the hotel was placed on total lockdown.

Attendees were seen exiting the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue after shots were reportedly fired at the event. In a video shared by Fox News on X, police instructed people near the hotel to move back as security teams responded to the incident, and access to the premises was restricted.

Hundreds of journalists and celebrities were seen ducking under tables and barricading doors.

Impact on the White House Correspondents' Dinner

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together journalists, government officials, and public figures. The event was underway when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred during President Trump's first time attending the dinner as President, following years of boycotts. The evening was already high-tension, with the President's attendance putting the "contentious relationship" between his administration and the press on full public display.

As of 6:00 AM EDT Sunday, the Washington Hilton remains a heavy crime scene. The White House has yet to issue a formal statement on whether the President will address the nation regarding the attack.

The WHCD, often referred to as "Nerd Prom," has seen security scares in the past, but an active shooter engagement inside the host hotel marks the most significant security breach in the event's 100-plus year history.