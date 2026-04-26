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SEE: Trump ducks for cover, evacuated after shooting

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 10:38 IST

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Donald Trump and Melania Trump were quickly evacuated by Secret Service after gunshots rang out near the White House during the White House correspondents' dinner, causing visible shock and prompting immediate safety measures.

Key Points

  • Donald Trump and Melania Trump were evacuated after gunshots were heard near the White House.
  • The incident occurred during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.
  • Secret Service personnel surrounded Trump, and he was swiftly evacuated.
  • Vice President JD Vance was also taken to safety.

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed to safety after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

Trump, who was seated at the main table, seemed taken aback, as the sound of shots rang out.

Chaos at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Melania Trump and CBS News White House correspondent Weija Wang, who were also on the main table, were seen visibly shocked as the chaos unfolded.

Moments later, Trump and others at the table ducked for cover as Secret Service personnel surrounded him.

The president was then swiftly evacuated from the hall.

Vice President JD Vance was also taken to safety. Both were later reported uninjured.

White House Press Dinner Shooting

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