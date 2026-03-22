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Bomb Threat Email Sent to Mandla Court in Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 22:59 IST

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A bomb threat email sent to a court in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, prompted a police investigation and security sweep, highlighting concerns over safety and security in the region.

Key Points

  • A court in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email, triggering a security response.
  • Police and bomb disposal squads conducted a thorough search of the court premises but found no suspicious objects.
  • An investigation has been launched to identify and locate the source of the threatening email.
  • Security measures have been increased at the court to monitor movement and ensure public safety.

The district and sessions court in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat email on Sunday, though a thorough check of the premises did not reveal anything suspicious, a police official said.

The check was carried out by a team that included the canine and bomb disposal squads, Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI.

 

"The court complex was completely checked. No suspicious object was found. Security has been tightened and movement of people is being monitored. A case was registered against unidentified person and efforts are on to trace the source of the email," he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Piyush Mishra said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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