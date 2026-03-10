Rajasthan Police Investigate Bomb Threats Targeting Post Offices

Following bomb threats received via email, Rajasthan Police conducted thorough searches of post offices in Banswara, Bikaner, and Barmer, finding no suspicious objects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rajasthan Police thoroughly checked various post offices in the state following threats of blasts on Tuesday, officials said.

After receiving information about threatening emails to authorities, police checked post offices in Banswara, Bikaner and Barmer. However, no suspicious object was found, they said.

In Banswara, police and CID teams, after rushing to the spot, evacuated the building as a precautionary measure and conducted a thorough check.

The police also checked the main post offices in Bikaner and Barmer.

Similar threats have been received by courts and schools in the past, with all turning out to be hoaxes.