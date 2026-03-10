HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Investigate Bomb Threats Targeting Post Offices

Rajasthan Police Investigate Bomb Threats Targeting Post Offices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2026 15:14 IST

Following bomb threats received via email, Rajasthan Police conducted thorough searches of post offices in Banswara, Bikaner, and Barmer, finding no suspicious objects.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police investigated bomb threats targeting post offices across the state.
  • The threats were received via email, prompting thorough searches of post office buildings.
  • Post offices in Banswara, Bikaner, and Barmer were checked as a precautionary measure.
  • No suspicious objects or explosive devices were found during the police investigation.
  • Similar threats have been made against courts and schools in the past, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

The Rajasthan Police thoroughly checked various post offices in the state following threats of blasts on Tuesday, officials said.

After receiving information about threatening emails to authorities, police checked post offices in Banswara, Bikaner and Barmer. However, no suspicious object was found, they said.

 

In Banswara, police and CID teams, after rushing to the spot, evacuated the building as a precautionary measure and conducted a thorough check.

The police also checked the main post offices in Bikaner and Barmer.

Similar threats have been received by courts and schools in the past, with all turning out to be hoaxes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
