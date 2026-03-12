Mumbai Legislature Complex Searched After Bomb Threat Email

A bomb threat email targeting Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan and other key locations prompted a security lockdown and search operation, raising concerns during the ongoing Budget session.

Photograph: ANI Photo

An email threatening "missile and bomb attacks" on Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan and other key locations in Mumbai triggered a security alert on Thursday, prompting authorities to conduct extensive searches in the legislature complex during the ongoing Budget session, officials said.

The email, received on an official email account of the legislature at 6.57 am, mentioned possible attacks on the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Bombay Stock Exchange, Bombay High Court, Mumbai Metro and a bank, legislative council chairman Ram Shinde said.

The threatening email may be linked to the pro-Khalistani movement, but it is too early to say anything concrete on it, Shinde told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Following the hoax email, the premises was locked down for about 40 minutes and a fresh BDDS team was deployed to scan and sanitise the entire complex again, Vidhan Sabha sources said.

The premises is usually checked and sanitised between 6 am and 8 am as part of a standard security procedure, while the bomb detection squad as well as the dog squad conduct daily scans of the entire premises as a precautionary measure, they added.

However, the email was noticed later in the morning and therefore the complex was locked down briefly to recheck the entire area.

After the search, the police said nothing suspicious was found in the legislature complex and a preliminary probe suggested the threat was a hoax. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) subsequently declared the premises safe, officials said.

As per the standard procedure, Vidhan Bhavan officials lodged a complaint at Marine Drive police station against an unidentified person.

The sprawling complex, which houses the legislative assembly and the council, is located at Nariman Point in south Mumbai, where the Budget Session began on February 23 and will conclude on March 25. The winter session of the legislature is traditionally held in Nagpur.

Shinde said the email referred to possible "missile and bomb attacks" at a time when the state legislature's budget session is underway.

"It will not be appropriate to disclose further details at this stage. More information will be shared after the probe is completed," he told reporters. Security agencies have launched an investigation and were monitoring the situation closely, he said.

"The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad immediately began a detailed search operation in the legislature complex after the email was received," he added.

After the threat email was received, security protocols were promptly initiated, and the employees and other people were safely evacuated from the building, a police official said.

The security in and around the legislature complex was stepped up.

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies, including the city police's BDDS, conducted checks.

The home department and security agencies were on alert, and an investigation was underway to trace and identify the sender of the threatening email, officials said.

Opposition Demands Action

Meanwhile, Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar demanded that the legislature proceedings be adjourned for the day and the entire building be thoroughly checked in view of the threat.

Raising the matter in the legislative council, Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab said the government should at least make a statement on it and apprise the House of the situation.

"Not a single minister is making a statement. The government is not taking this matter seriously. Vidhan Bhavan is a place where 350 lawmakers, representing 12 crore people of the state, congregate. If this is the case, how will the government take the issue of protection of the common man seriously," Parab questioned.

Legislative council chairman Shinde said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was keeping a close watch on the situation. Shinde also directed the government to make a statement on the matter by evening.