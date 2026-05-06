Why Haryana CM Accused Punjab CM Of Losing Mental Balance

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly criticised Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of losing his mental balance after Mann blamed the BJP for the recent blasts in Punjab.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accuses Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of losing mental balance after Mann blamed BJP for Punjab blasts.

Saini asserts the Aam Aadmi Party is responsible for incidents in Punjab, criticising Mann's 'irresponsible statements'.

Haryana minister Anil Vij demands Mann's resignation, challenging him to prove his claims about BJP involvement in the blasts.

The Punjab DGP is investigating the possible involvement of Pakistan's ISI in the blasts, while Mann alleges political motives.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday claimed that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann has lost mental balance after he blamed the BJP for the twin blasts in the AAP-ruled state.

Saini also said that the Aam Aadmi Party is "entirely responsible" for any incident happening in Punjab.

On Tuesday night, two back-to-back explosions occurred outside the headquarters of the BSF's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar and near the army cantonment in Amritsar's Khasa. No injuries have been reported, police said.

As Mann on Wednesday blamed the BJP for the twin blasts alleging this was how the party was preparing for the 2027 assembly polls, saffron party leaders from Punjab and Haryana hit back, daring him to give proof or resign from his post.

Saini's Strong Reaction to Mann's Allegations

"Bhagwant Mann has lost his mental balance," Saini said in a post on X in Hindi.

"The bomb blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar are a matter of serious concern not just for Punjab but for the entire country, but even more alarming is Bhagwant Mann's statement," the Haryana CM said.

He further said that while the Punjab DGP is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind these incidents, Chief Minister Mann, "driven by political motives, is issuing irresponsible statements".

"I want to tell Punjab's chief minister very clearly that the Aam Aadmi Party is entirely responsible for every incident happening in Punjab; you cannot escape from this," Saini said.

BJP's Commitment to National Security

The Haryana CM further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always remained committed to security, stability, and good governance, keeping the nation above all, and it will continue to work with the same resolve in the future as well.

"The people of Punjab understand your irresponsible attitude very well and will respond appropriately when the time comes," Saini said, attacking the Punjab CM.

Vij Demands Mann's Resignation

Haryana minister Anil Vij also strongly criticized Mann over his statement.

Vij said that "Bhagwant Mann has made an irresponsible statement and should resign from his post immediately". He also asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Punjab with a strong majority in the Assembly elections, which are scheduled early next year.

Vij said the Punjab CM and AAP have realized that the BJP will form the government in the state.

The Haryana minister said that as CM Mann also holds the home portfolio, it is highly irresponsible for him to make such statements, especially when the matter is under investigation by state and central agencies.

He said Mann should either prove his claim that the BJP is behind the Punjab blasts or resign from the CM's post immediately.

He questioned how a CM could make such claims without proof, adding that it reflects frustration and a sense of defeat even before the elections.