Punjab CM Blames BJP For Blasts, BJP Demands Evidence

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is facing backlash after accusing the BJP of orchestrating recent blasts in the state, prompting strong denials and demands for proof from the opposition party.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of orchestrating blasts ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

BJP leaders in Punjab refute the claims, calling them reckless and demanding proof.

Punjab DGP suggests Pakistan's ISI may be involved in the blasts to cause disruptions.

The BJP criticises the AAP government for failing to maintain law and order in Punjab.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu challenges the CM to file an FIR against the BJP if he has evidence.

As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann blamed the BJP for the twin blasts, alleging this was how the party was preparing for the 2027 assembly polls, its state unit hit back, daring him to give proof or resign from his post.

Calling Mann's statement "reckless and irresponsible", the BJP leaders in Punjab said that the state DGP was pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind the explosions but the CM was putting the blame on the BJP to "escape his responsibility".

Punjab Blasts Spark Political Row

On Tuesday night, two back-to-back explosions occurred outside the headquarters of the BSF's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar and near the army cantonment in Amritsar's Khasa.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the blasts could be part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab on the Operation Sindoor anniversary.

In Anandpur Sahib, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

"The BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (the BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," Mann told reporters.

BJP Rejects Allegations, Demands Resignation

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar described the two blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar as a matter of serious concern. He said that even more worrying is the statement made by the chief minister.

"While the Punjab DGP is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind these incidents, the chief minister, driven by politics, is making irresponsible statements. His remarks reflect panic and fear of losing his chair.

"It would be better if he stopped worrying about his position and instead allowed the police to do their actual job, rather than using them to keep track of MLAs. Because if the MLAs have decided to leave, no amount of police deployment will be able to stop them," said Jakhar.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Mann's remarks were "irresponsible and immature".

The AAP government has failed to provide safety to the people of the state, he said and alleged that the law and order had collapsed in the state.

"On one side, the DGP is saying that Pakistan's ISI was behind blasts and, on the other hand, Mann was making reckless statements," said the senior BJP leader.

"Either Bhagwant Mann brings proof to support his claim or tender resignation from the chief minister's chair," said Chugh.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations Escalate

The BJP leader pointed out that several grenade blast incidents have occurred, including outside police stations and near the office of the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu too slammed Mann for his accusation against the BJPa nd dared him to file an FIR against the BJP.

"There are reports of blasts every day in Punjab. grenades are being hurled, IEDs are being planted," said Bittu.

"If you (the CM) have the gumption, then register an FIR against the BJP for these blasts. Have some shame. Your DGP is saying these blasts are the handiwork of Pakistan's ISI and you are saying something else," said Bittu.

Speaking to reporters about the Amritsar blast incident, DGP Gaurav Yadav said no outfit has taken responsibility for it.

"We assume that as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," Yadav said.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said, "Neither does God strike with fists nor with kicks; whenever He punishes, He takes away one's wisdom."

"Bhagwant Mann ji, it appears that your mental condition is not stable. You should resign and seek proper medical treatment," Sharma said.

He said that Punjab is a border state and its security, peace and communal harmony should be the highest priority, but the Mann government has completely "failed" on every front.

He said that throwing mud at the BJP to hide its own "failures" reflects "cheap and irresponsible politics".

"For the BJP, Punjab's peace, security, and brotherhood remain paramount. The BJP has always stood firmly with Punjab and its people and will continue to do so in the future as well," said Sharma.