Punjab CM Accuses BJP Of Fearmongering After Blasts

A political firestorm ignites in Punjab as twin blasts prompt accusations between the AAP and BJP, with allegations of fearmongering and ISI involvement flying.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Twin blasts in Punjab trigger a political clash between the ruling AAP and the BJP.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses the BJP of attempting to create fear ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP condemns Mann's remarks, alleging he ignored initial findings suggesting ISI involvement in the blasts.

BJP accuses AAP of a deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab since coming to power.

The BJP alleges the AAP government is in collusion with mafia and radical elements, impacting Punjab's security.

A political row erupted on Wednesday over the twin blasts in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the BJP of trying to create fear ahead of next year's assembly elections and the saffron party hitting back by terming the remarks condemnable and alleging that Mann ignored the preliminary investigation findings pointing towards possible ISI involvement.

Two blasts occurred on Tuesday night: one outside the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm and another near the army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, around 11 pm.

Mann's Allegations Against BJP

While describing the incidents as "minor" blasts, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

"The BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (the BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," Mann told reporters.

He said the BJP wanted to scare people into voting for it and alleged that the party always sought to gain votes by inciting violence and intimidating the public.

BJP's Retort and ISI Claims

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the Punjab chief minister's remarks "condemnable" and accused him of making politically motivated allegations without waiting for the investigation findings.

"Punjab is a sensitive border state, and naturally there is round-the-clock vigilance there. Every statement made by the chief minister carries significance. Without waiting for any investigation report, Bhagwant Mann, at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and for political gains, made such a statement. It is condemnable," Patra said, addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Citing a statement by Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, Patra claimed that preliminary investigations pointed towards possible involvement of Pakistan's ISI in the blasts.

He alleged that Pakistan and the ISI had, from time to time, tried to create unrest in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir through terrorist activities and said the investigation into the blasts was still on.

"This is not the first time such attempts have been made. Pakistan and the ISI have, from time to time, tried to create such situations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir through terrorists," he said.

"The investigation is underway. But the statement made at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal is divisive and harmful to the nation. It is an insensitive and condemnable statement," Patra reiterated.

AAP Government Under Fire

Another BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated under the AAP government, claiming that incidents of blasts, grenade attacks, gang wars and murders had increased in the state.

"Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party has come to power in Punjab, law and order has collapsed. This is not the first time such things are happening," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla alleged that the AAP government was "hand in glove with mafia and radical elements" and accused it of using the police force for providing "VVIP security" to party leaders and pursuing "vendetta politics" instead of ensuring public safety.

Calling the AAP "a curse" for Punjab, Poonawalla alleged that the party had adversely impacted the state's financial, social, agricultural and security situation and "ruined the law and order situation".

He also accused the AAP of using the Punjab Police to pursue the "vendetta politics" of AAP convener Kejriwal.

Mann's Rebuttal

Earlier, in a post on X, Mann accused the BJP of trying to spread hatred in Punjab and asserted that the "Bengal formula" would not work in the state.

"Those who sow the seeds of hatred on the soil of Punjab will never succeed. BJP should refrain from its disgusting tactics and politics of fear," he said.

"Punjab is the land of Gurus and peers; the Bengal formula won't work here. Punjabis know very well how to protect their peace and tranquillity," he added.