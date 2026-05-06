Bhagwant Mann Blames BJP For Punjab Blasts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the BJP of orchestrating recent blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar as a tactic to create fear and influence voters in the upcoming assembly elections.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of orchestrating minor blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Mann alleges BJP aims to create fear to influence voters in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

The Chief Minister claims the BJP seeks to incite violence and intimidate the public for electoral gain.

Mann highlights the anti-sacrilege law as a countermeasure against BJP's attempts to provoke communal conflict.

Mann expresses concern over BJP's tactics, questioning if they are trying to scare people to secure votes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP of being responsible for the twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, terming them "minor", and said this was how the party was 'preparing' for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

BJP's Alleged Election Strategy

The BJP wants to create an atmosphere of fear, Mann told reporters, adding that the party wanted to scare people into getting their votes.

"BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," the chief minister said, adding that investigations are underway.

Accusations of Inciting Violence

Mann further alleged that the BJP always sought to gain votes by inciting violence and intimidating the public.

"I urge the BJP to cease such tactics. Punjab is a peaceful state. We are the people who always seek the welfare of the world," Mann said while speaking to reporters in Anandpur Sahib.

He claimed that the BJP had a penchant for stirring up trouble in states where it is contesting elections.

Anti-Sacrilege Law as Countermeasure

Noting the significance of the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, Mann stated that it counteracts the BJP's efforts to provoke conflict between communities.

"With the anti-sacrilege law in place, no one will engage in sacrilegious acts at their behest," he said, further alleging that the law contradicts the BJP's agenda.

Concerns Over BJP's Approach

In reference to the BJP's approach, Mann expressed concern, saying, "The BJP claims it is ready for Punjab. Are they trying to scare people with these minor blasts to secure votes? Punjab has already experienced dark times in the past."

Two blasts occurred on Tuesday night, one outside the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar and another near the army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar.