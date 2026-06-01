Haryana Police Bolstered With New Emergency Response Vehicles

Haryana Police's emergency response capabilities receive a significant boost with the addition of 312 new Emergency Response Vehicles, enhancing public safety across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Police receives 312 new Emergency Response Vehicles to enhance public safety.

The new fleet includes 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles, funded by Honda India Foundation's CSR initiative.

Haryana Police aims to further reduce emergency response time with the new ERVs.

Gurugram and Faridabad receive significant allocations of motorcycles and Honda Elevate vehicles to improve policing.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday flagged off 312 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) for the Haryana Police, said an official.

The fleet, comprising 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles, has been provided by Honda India Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at a cost of nearly Rs 5 crore, he added.

Enhancing Public Safety in Haryana

Addressing the gathering at Leisure Valley Park, Gurugram, the chief minister said that the initiative would play a significant role in strengthening public safety across Haryana.

"A police system equipped with modern technology and adequate resources is essential for strengthening citizens' sense of security and confidence in law enforcement agencies. The state government remains committed to providing Haryana Police with the necessary infrastructure and technological support required for efficient policing," Saini said, according to a statement.

Reducing Emergency Response Time

Saini said that the average police response time in the country is around 18 minutes, while Haryana Police has reduced its response time to 7 minutes and 3 seconds.

He added that Gurugram has been allotted 60 motorcycles and one Honda Elevate vehicle, while Faridabad has received 40 motorcycles and one Honda Elevate vehicle.

The remaining 210 motorcycles have been distributed among other districts across the state.

Improving Policing Efficiency

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said that the new ERVs are capable of reaching incident locations swiftly.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said that the modern vehicles would make policing more efficient and effective.

He said that motorcycle-based ERVs would prove particularly useful in congested areas and narrow lanes, enabling police personnel to reach emergency situations quickly and provide prompt assistance to citizens.