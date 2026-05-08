Haryana CM Releases ₹2,115 Crore For Welfare Schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has released over ₹2,115 crore directly to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, demonstrating the government's commitment to social support and farmer welfare.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini disbursed ₹2,115 crore to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Over 58 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Haryana have received benefits under schemes like 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi' and social security pensions.

The Haryana government allocated ₹6,500 crore for women-centric schemes, contrasting with the Punjab government's alleged inaction.

Haryana procures all crops from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) with online payments within 48 hours.

Haryana launched a digital platform for online building plan approvals, aiming to reduce corruption and improve efficiency.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released over Rs 2,115 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

A total of over 58 lakh eligible beneficiaries have received benefits under these schemes.

Key Welfare Initiatives Launched in Haryana

Saini said that the beneficiaries to whom amounts have been digitally disbursed through DBT include the seventh installment of the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi' yojana, subsidy amount under the 'Har Ghar-Har Grihini' yojana, compensation for Kharif crop-2025, amount under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, and social security pension benefits.

He said that under the seventh installment of the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi' yojana, an amount of Rs 205 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 9.76 lakh beneficiary women. With this, a total amount of Rs 1,415 crore has been released in seven instalments so far.

An amount of over Rs 1,146 crore has been transferred directly into the accounts of over 35 lakh beneficiaries under 18 different social security pension schemes. These include Old Age Samman Allowance, Divyangjan pension, and other social security pensions, he added.

Haryana vs Punjab: A Comparison of Welfare Efforts

The chief minister told reporters that despite promises made long ago by the Aam Aadmi Party, women in Punjab are yet to receive financial assistance.

He said that after Haryana allocated Rs 6,500 crore for women-centric schemes in the current budget, the Punjab government hurriedly announced similar benefits in the Assembly merely for political optics, while not a single woman has received any benefit so far.

Saini said that the Punjab government was indulging in politics, keeping elections in mind.

In contrast, he said, Haryana is providing Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, and the seventh instalment under the scheme was transferred into beneficiaries' accounts.

Support for Farmers and Digital Governance

Saini said that Haryana procures all crops from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and payments are made online within 48 hours.

In contrast, he said that farmers in Punjab are being forced to throw potatoes on roads and sell bajra at prices ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per quintal, he alleged.

He said that Haryana not only procures all crops including potato, cauliflower and bajra at MSP, but also ensures remunerative prices for fruits and vegetables under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

When BJP will form its government in Punjab after the polls, it will procure all the crops of farmers at MSP, Saini said.

He said that Haryana is delivering all government schemes digitally with transparency and accountability.

The CM said that the opposition parties in Haryana criticise the state's portal-based governance system and claim to dismantle it if voted to power.

This indicates that the opposition supports corruption, whereas the portal system is enabling citizens to access government services from home with transparency and ease, said Saini.

Saini said that the double-engine government has adopted a 'pro-active model' by bringing systemic transformation. Under this model, eligibility is determined automatically on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) database, and eligible citizens are receiving pension benefits at home without visiting offices or submitting applications.

Additional Initiatives: Scholarships and Online Approvals

Saini also released Rs 100 crore post-matric scholarship to over 64,000 Scheduled Caste students. This scholarship is provided to students from Class 11 to postgraduate level belonging to Scheduled Caste families having an annual income of up to Rs 2.50 lakh.

He also released compensation amounting to Rs 370 crore for over 1.50 lakh farmers whose Kharif crop-2025 was damaged due to rain and waterlogging.

The CM also launched the digital platform of the Haryana Online Building Plan Approval System. Through this platform, common citizens will now be able to obtain approvals related to plots and construction from their homes easily and without delays. In the first phase, online approvals for planned residential plots in old municipalities or core areas are being started.

This system will save time, curb corruption, and ensure accountability in work.

Saini said that people will no longer have to make rounds of government offices and the entire process will become faster, transparent, and simpler.

Before implementation of the new system, architects and urban local body officials will be given special training so that the public does not face any inconvenience.

The CM said that J-Forms have been sent to farmers through WhatsApp on Friday and will continue to be delivered in the same manner in the future.

The government had announced on April 25 that J-Forms related to wheat, mustard, and gram crops sold at MSP during the ongoing Rabi procurement season would be sent to farmers through WhatsApp.

He informed that till May 6, around 5.78 lakh farmers had sold their produce in mandis.

Saini said that the government has made extensive arrangements in mandis for wheat procurement. From April 1 to May 7, the arrival of over 84 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been recorded in mandis across the state.