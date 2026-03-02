HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haryana Police to be Equipped with Body Cameras

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 22:49 IST

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveils a comprehensive plan to modernise the state's police force with body cameras, new police stations, and an anti-terrorist squad, enhancing safety and security for citizens.

Key Points

  • Haryana Police will be equipped with 5,000 body cameras to record activities of police personnel on duty.
  • Seven new women police stations will be established in various locations across Haryana to improve women's safety.
  • An Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be formed with new police stations in Gurugram and Panchkula to combat terrorist activities.
  • Haryana Police Rules will be modernised, replacing the 1934 Punjab Police Rules with citizen-centric regulations.
  • A centre of excellence for drug de-addiction will be established to reintegrate drug-affected individuals into society.

Police personnel deployed on roads in Haryana will be equipped with body cameras over the next three years, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proposing the procurement of 5,000 such cameras next year while presenting the 2026-27 budget in the Assembly on Monday.

During his budget speech, the chief minister also said that seven women police stations will be established at Loharu, Barwala, Narwana, Samalkha, Meham, Radaur and Pehowa, while three new cyber crime police stations will be established in Sonipat, Gohana and Bahadurgarh.

 

"I propose to procure 5,000 such cameras next year. All activities of police personnel while on duty will be recorded through these cameras," he said in the Budget speech.

Strengthening Security Measures

For effectively dealing with terrorist activities, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will be constituted under an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, Saini said, adding that one ATS police station will be established in Gurugram and another in Panchkula.

Provision will also be made for the inclusion of women commandos in the ATS, he said.

The Punjab Police Rules, framed by the British in 1934, will be repealed and replaced with Haryana Police Rules, which will lay the foundation for a modern and citizen-centric police force, the chief minister said during his budget speech.

He also informed the house that district jails would be built in Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Panchkula, while Rohtak would get a high-security prison.

All jails will be equipped with modern equipment to prevent criminals from contacting their associates outside. Body cameras will be purchased for jail wardens to monitor all activities in the jails, he added.

Saini further said that petrol pumps will be opened in eight jails in Bhiwani, Narnaul, Jind, Gurugram, Rewari, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar.

Addressing Social Issues

To curb the menace of drug addiction, a centre of excellence for de-addiction will be established through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, which will reintegrate drug-affected individuals into the mainstream, he said.

To connect youth with global employment opportunities, a foreign language training scheme will be implemented in cooperation with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, Saini informed the house.

Under this, children from families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh will be provided financial assistance for foreign language training and international certification, he said.

In case of the untimely death of youths who have gone abroad through legal routes, a welfare fund will be established to provide financial assistance to their families, the chief minister added.

A Pre-Departure Orientation Training Centre will be established in the state in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs to provide training to youth before they go abroad, Saini further said.

