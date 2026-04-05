Saini Boosts Haryana's Jind with ₹253 Crore Development Projects

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched ₹253 crore worth of development projects in Jind, focusing on irrigation, infrastructure, and water supply, aiming to transform the district into a hub of growth and prosperity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹253 crore in Jind district, focusing on key infrastructure improvements.

The development package includes upgrades to irrigation systems, road infrastructure, health services, and water supply, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents in Jind.

One of the ten new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) planned in Haryana will be established in Jind, potentially boosting economic growth and employment opportunities in the region.

Chief Minister Saini highlighted the BJP government's commitment to fulfilling promises made during the 2024 Assembly polls, with a significant number of pledges already addressed.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, calling for citizen participation in the national mission for development.

Describing Jind as Haryana's 'heartbeat', Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday unveiled development projects worth Rs 253 crore for the district, significantly enhancing irrigation, road infrastructure, health services, and water supply in the region.

Saini laid foundation stones for 12 projects worth over Rs 140 crore and inaugurated three projects with a combined cost of over Rs 112 crore, an official statement said.

Among the key inaugurations are the reconstruction of Jind Distributary No 4, completed by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department for Rs 16.28 crore. Additional projects inaugurated included modern micro-irrigation systems at the village level, solar-powered irrigation facilities, and a balancing reservoir for water storage in Intal Khurd village, constructed for Rs 56.36 crore.

Saini, who addressed a public rally in Jind, announced that one of the 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) planned in Haryana will be established in the district.

Chief Minister's Address and Development Vision

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described Jind as the heartbeat of Haryana and said the region reflects the hard work of farmers whose efforts fill the nation's food granaries.

He accused the opposition of taking votes and exploiting people when they were in power. He alleged they neglected Jind when they were in power.

Saini alleged that previous governments remained entrenched in 'dynasty-driven politics' and failed to prioritise the aspirations of the common man. "They secured the future of their own families, but ignored yours. We have worked to return what rightfully belongs to this region, with interest," he said.

Highlighting the BJP's third consecutive term as a significant responsibility, he stated that the mandate reflects the people's expectations for effective governance. Saini noted that out of 217 promises made by the BJP during the 2024 Assembly polls, 60 have already been fulfilled within one and a half years, while work on 157 others is underway.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the chief minister said this is not merely a slogan but a national mission that requires participation from every citizen. He added that the government's "nation first" approach has been evident in times of crisis, from the COVID pandemic to global economic challenges.

Despite rising international oil prices, Saini mentioned that the Centre reduced excise duty to provide relief, while the Haryana government ensured the availability of fuel and LPG and took strict action against black marketing.

Highlighting development achievements, Saini informed that Rs 2,217 crore has been spent on development works in Jind over the past 11 and a half years during the BJP rule, compared to Rs 380 crore during the previous Congress government's tenure.

Furthering the infrastructure initiative, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for projects covering agriculture marketing, housing, roads, health, drainage, and water supply.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for Public Health Engineering Department projects worth over Rs 35 crore. These include three canal-based water supply schemes in Jalalpura Kalan, Intal Kalan and Intal Khurd villages, along with the expansion of two existing schemes.

Statements from Other Officials

Speaking at the rally, Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said that coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state have accelerated development, ensuring faster completion of projects.

Social Justice, Empowerment, SCs and BCs Welfare and Antyodaya Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi, noted that the government has delivered tangible results across various sectors, such as roads, irrigation, education, and healthcare. He urged the public to support the ongoing momentum of development.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli highlighted that the government has prioritised employment generation, welfare schemes for women and farmers, and grassroots development.

Earlier, addressing the rally, Deputy Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and rally convenor, Krishan Lal Middha, praised the state government's transformative work in the constituency.

Middha said Nayab Singh Saini is delivering development with every community in mind, and his work has positively impacted all sections of society.

Middha noted that Jind, once considered one of Haryana's underdeveloped districts, is now experiencing rapid growth. He remarked that the region previously faced broken roads and lacked civic amenities, but the current government's tenure has drastically changed Jind's landscape and future.