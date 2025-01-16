HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif attack serious but Mumbai is not unsafe: Fadnavis

January 16, 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home was a serious incident, but it would be wrong to call Mumbai unsafe because of it.

IMAGE: Woman working as household help in actor Saif Ali Khan's residence leaves Bandra Police Station after recording her statement, in Mumbai, January 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police were taking action, and the government will take steps to make the country's financial capital safer, said Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

 

Saif Ali Khan suffered grievous injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife repeatedly at his 12th floor flat in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning. The actor was out of danger, according to the doctors who operated on him to remove the knife from his back.

"I think Mumbai is the safest among mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes, and they must be taken seriously. But to say that Mumbai is unsafe due to such incidents is not right," Fadnavis told reporters.

"Mumbai's image gets maligned (due to such comments). But, to make the city safer, the government will certainly make efforts," he further said.

He was talking to the media after attending a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-directed film Emergency.

Opposition leaders including state Congress chief Nana Patole have targeted Fadnavis over the attack on Saif Ali Khan, demanding his resignation as home minister.

