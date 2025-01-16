Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his home in Bandra, north west Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Saif was taken to the Lilavati Hospital nearby following the attack. Reports said he was operated on and is said to be out of danger.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation," Saif's spokesman said in a statement.

Some family members were present in the house at the time of the attack.

According to ANI, an unknown person entered Saif Ali Khan's residence and argued with his maid late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him.