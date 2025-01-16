Scenes From Saif's Building

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The building in Bandra, north west Mumbai, where Saif Ali Khan and his family lives.

Even as Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, which is also located in Bandra, north west Mumbai, after sustaining injuries during an attack, we bring you scenes from outside the building.

Video: The media gathers outside the building to gather more information about the attack

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The area in Bandra where Saif lives is an affluent quarter of the suburb.

According to the Mumbai police, the incident occurred early on Thursday, when the intruder had a confrontation with the actor's maid.

Khan's PR team confirmed that the incident was an attempted burglary. As Saif tried to intervene, the situation escalated and the intruder became aggressive. It led to a scuffle in which the actor was injured.

Watch: The police give their take on the incident

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam stated, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan is admitted at the Lilavati Hospital.

Nationalist Congress Party Supriya Sule expressed concern over the attack and termed the incident as 'worrisome'.

Sule, who is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe. Sule spoke to Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over the phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation.

"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.

The incident has prompted reactions from fellow celebrities.

Pooja Bhatt took to her official X handle to express her concerns about safety in the area: 'Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis.'

With inputs from ANI and PTI