HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Scenes From Saif's Building

Scenes From Saif's Building

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 10:36 IST

x

IMAGE: The building in Bandra, north west Mumbai, where Saif Ali Khan and his family lives. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Even as Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, which is also located in Bandra, north west Mumbai, after sustaining injuries during an attack, we bring you scenes from outside the building.

Video: The media gathers outside the building to gather more information about the attack

Video: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

 

 

IMAGE: The area in Bandra where Saif lives is an affluent quarter of the suburb. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

According to the Mumbai police, the incident occurred early on Thursday, when the intruder had a confrontation with the actor's maid.

Khan's PR team confirmed that the incident was an attempted burglary. As Saif tried to intervene, the situation escalated and the intruder became aggressive. It led to a scuffle in which the actor was injured.

Watch: The police give their take on the incident

Video: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam stated, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

 

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan is admitted at the Lilavati Hospital. Photograph: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

Nationalist Congress Party Supriya Sule expressed concern over the attack and termed the incident as 'worrisome'.

Sule, who is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe. Sule spoke to Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over the phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation.

"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.

The incident has prompted reactions from fellow celebrities.

Pooja Bhatt took to her official X handle to express her concerns about safety in the area: 'Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis.'

With inputs from ANI and PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed During Robbery At Home
Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!
Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!
Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai over rash driving
Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai over rash driving
Shooters stayed near Salman's farmhouse in Panvel
Shooters stayed near Salman's farmhouse in Panvel
Actor's car hits Metro construction workers, 1 dead
Actor's car hits Metro construction workers, 1 dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Deal With Negative Coworkers

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

Deepika, Rashmika, Alia, Ananya Say It With Flowers

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree still looks incredibly young!0:46

Bhagyashree still looks incredibly young!

Kalka-Shimla route gets scenic makeover with new red Vistadome Train0:27

Kalka-Shimla route gets scenic makeover with new red...

Saif Ali Khan attacked: The scene outside actor's apartment0:11

Saif Ali Khan attacked: The scene outside actor's apartment

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD