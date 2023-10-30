News
Blind Women Light Up Diwali

Blind Women Light Up Diwali

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
October 30, 2023 07:54 IST
IMAGE: They are creating beautiful diyas for the Festival of Lights. Photograph: ANI

Why is Rahul Gandhi making dosas?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Srinangar hosts its first women-only motorsports.

Heroic RPF cop saves man's life.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why Is Rahul Gandhi Doing This?
Location: Jagitial

What do you think of the Congress leader's dosa-making skills?

All Videos: ANI

 

Srinagar Celebrates A Special Event
Location: Srinagar

It was a first for Srinagar -- a women-only autocross event.

JK AutoX Women was a celebration of women's growing participation in motorsports.

 

Kashmir's Ready With More Apples
Location: Ganderbal

Harvesting of delicious apples is currently under way in Ganderbal, Kashmir.

Usually, the harvesting of the fruit takes place in September.

But varieties like American Maharaji and Chamboora are ready for plucking later in the season.

 

Heroic RPF Cop Saves Man's Life
Location: Ahmedabad

Here's why you should never try to board a moving train.

 

 

These Visually Challenged Women Will Light Up Your Diwali
Location: Ahmedabad

They won't be able to see the lights of Deepavali, but that does not mean they won't make the festival bright for you.

Ahmedabad's Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh is creating beautiful diyas for Diwali.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
