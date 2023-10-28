News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Saving India, One Helmet At A Time

Saving India, One Helmet At A Time

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: October 28, 2023 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Raghvendra Kumar wants every Indian rider to wear a helmet. Photograph: ANI

When Garba is played with swords...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: The magic of the Ooty toy train.

The Tallest Tiranga.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Ooty's Toy Train Turns 115
Location: Ooty

Did you know the Ooty toy train first ran on June 15, 1899, between Mettupalayam and Coonoor?

And that this route has 16 caves, 216 arches and 250 bridges?

The train's service was extended to Udagai hill station from October 15, 1909. This is why October 15 is celebrated as the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Day.

On July 15, 2005, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

All Videos: ANI

 

When Garba Is Played With Swords
Location: Rajkot

Traditionally dressed women on bikes. In jeeps. Wielding swords. Doing the Garba.

This particular dance form -- known as the Talwar Ras -- was performed in honour of Goddess Durga at the Rajvi Palace in Rajkot.

 

Saving India, One Helmet At A Time
Location: Bhubneshwar

He sold the bitcoin he owned for Rs 75 lakhs.

His wife gave him her jewellery, valued at Rs 15 lakhs.

He sold his house -- which he had purchased for Rs 43 lakhs in 2013 -- for Rs 53 lakhs in 2018.

He quit his job as a legal advisor to numerous multinational corporations.

Raghavendra Kumar is now a full-time road safety volunteer who distributes helmets for free on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

A tragic incident, he says, turned the course of his life.

 

When A Snake Is Found In A Classroom...
Location: Nashik

...This is what happens.

 

The Tallest Tiranga
Location: Amritsar

Located at the Attari-Wagah border, the flagpole is 418 feet tall.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
'Please don't take revenge for me'
'Please don't take revenge for me'
Will Renaming India Change Our Lives?
Will Renaming India Change Our Lives?
'She called to say goodbye'
'She called to say goodbye'
Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas war
Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas war
Mukesh Ambani gets death threat, Rs 20 cr demanded
Mukesh Ambani gets death threat, Rs 20 cr demanded
'Pakistan haven't put together the perfect game yet'
'Pakistan haven't put together the perfect game yet'
Movie Memories: Double-Deckers Ride Into The Sunset
Movie Memories: Double-Deckers Ride Into The Sunset
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Major General Jatar: An Unsung Hero

Major General Jatar: An Unsung Hero

There Will Surely Never Be Another Bishan Singh Bedi

There Will Surely Never Be Another Bishan Singh Bedi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances