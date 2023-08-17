BSF's Women Warriors Guard India's Border

IMAGE: The women soldiers have been deployed to foil suspicious activities at the border. Photograph: ANI

Gosh! How Do They Always Look So Stunning?

Location: Mumbai

That's Deepika Padukone and Vedhika Kumar in cool airport looks.

Deepika's forthcoming films include Jawan, Kalki 2892-AD, Fighter, Singham Again and The Intern.

Vedhika is looking forward to Gana, Vinodhan, Petta Rap and Jungle.

Why This Indian-American Girl Is Raising Funds

Location: New York

She's 16 years old. And she's raised more than 10,000 dollars for the victims of the Odisha train accident.

Tanishka Dhariwal explains why she felt she had to do this.

BSF's Women Warriors

Location: Amritsar

Bravo! Watch how women BSF troops guard the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

Heavy Rain Batters Haldwani

Location: Nainital

When a city is challenged by the monsoon, this is what it looks like.

IAF's Daring Rescue

Location: Ladakh

Five personnel from the UT Disaster Relief Force were stuck in Markha Valley.

An air rescue was dangerous -- the valley was narrow, the territory was unchartered and there was no flat ground that could be used as a landing spot.

But the Indian Air Force's single engine 114 helicopter unit did not hesitate and carried out a daring rescue.

Tiranga Rally Along LoC

Location: Baramulla

Here's how the villagers along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated their love for the nation.

