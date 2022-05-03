News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Soldiers Prepare For Battle

Soldiers Prepare For Battle

By Rediff News Bureau
May 03, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers prepare for the next battles for Ukraine.

 

 

 

Please click on the images to view in full screen.

IMAGE: The Tairovske cemetery in Odesa where 51 graves were damaged and destroyed by a Russian missile strike during the memorial weekend which marks a week after Orthodox Easter. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Empty strollers symbolising the children killed in Ukraine seen on the National Mall in Washington, DC as part of a #OccupyNationalMall4Ukraine demonstration. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers repair a tank in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers are seen near a T-80 tank captured from Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier carries a machine gun in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian talks to a pro-Russian soldier before departing from a temporary accommodation centre for evacuees in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Bezimenne village. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops stand guard near the temporary accommodation centre for evacuees in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier walks next to an armoured vehicle in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop an armoured personnel carrier in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
A Day In The Life Of Ukrainian Soldiers
A Day In The Life Of Ukrainian Soldiers
Mass graves with 900 bodies found in Kyiv: Zelenskyy
Mass graves with 900 bodies found in Kyiv: Zelenskyy
What Is Angelina Jolie Doing In Ukraine?
What Is Angelina Jolie Doing In Ukraine?
Doesn't Shreyas Look Relieved?
Doesn't Shreyas Look Relieved?
Putin to undergo cancer treatment: Reports
Putin to undergo cancer treatment: Reports
Samson rues 'wickets at wrong time' in RR loss to KKR
Samson rues 'wickets at wrong time' in RR loss to KKR
Are You Ready For Shriya?
Are You Ready For Shriya?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

When UN Secy General Visited Ukraine

When UN Secy General Visited Ukraine

When Zelenskyy Visited A Hospital

When Zelenskyy Visited A Hospital

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances