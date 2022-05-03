Soldiers Prepare For Battle

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers prepare for the next battles for Ukraine.

IMAGE: The Tairovske cemetery in Odesa where 51 graves were damaged and destroyed by a Russian missile strike during the memorial weekend which marks a week after Orthodox Easter. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Empty strollers symbolising the children killed in Ukraine seen on the National Mall in Washington, DC as part of a #OccupyNationalMall4Ukraine demonstration. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers repair a tank in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers are seen near a T-80 tank captured from Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier carries a machine gun in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian talks to a pro-Russian soldier before departing from a temporary accommodation centre for evacuees in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Bezimenne village. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops stand guard near the temporary accommodation centre for evacuees in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Russian soldier walks next to an armoured vehicle in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop an armoured personnel carrier in Bezimenne. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

