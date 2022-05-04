Grim Scenes From Putin's War

Please click on the images for glimpses of the war in Ukraine.
IMAGE: Volunteers carry an elderly woman after they evacuated residents from a village retaken by Ukrainian forces next to the frontline in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
IMAGE: Inna, 37, gestures as she shows her burnt house in Fenevychi. The communities north of Kyiv were square in the path of Russia's devastating but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital with forces deployed from Belarus, a Russian ally. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Buildings destroyed by the shelling in Borodianka, Kyiv region in this photograph taken with a drone. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops fire a rocket launcher near the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, scene of the Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Smoke rises above the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Associated Press reported that elderly women and mothers with small children were evacuated from the Azovstal factory, but Ukrainian fighters, many of them severely wounded, were still battling Russian forces. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A member of Karpatska Sich, the Ukrainian armed forces volunteer unit, rests in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com