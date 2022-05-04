News
Rediff.com  » News » Grim Scenes From Putin's War

Grim Scenes From Putin's War

By Rediff News Bureau
May 04, 2022 09:17 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the war in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers carry an elderly woman after they evacuated residents from a village retaken by Ukrainian forces next to the frontline in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Inna, 37, gestures as she shows her burnt house in Fenevychi. The communities north of Kyiv were square in the path of Russia's devastating but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital with forces deployed from Belarus, a Russian ally. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Buildings destroyed by the shelling in Borodianka, Kyiv region in this photograph taken with a drone. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops fire a rocket launcher near the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, scene of the Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises above the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Associated Press reported that elderly women and mothers with small children were evacuated from the Azovstal factory, but Ukrainian fighters, many of them severely wounded, were still battling Russian forces. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of Karpatska Sich, the Ukrainian armed forces volunteer unit, rests in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
