Rediff.com  » News » These Ukrainians Won't Board A Bus Again

These Ukrainians Won't Board A Bus Again

By REDIFF NEWS
February 23, 2023 16:19 IST
On Friday, February 25, it will be a year into Russia's invasion.

Fighting now amounts to attritional duels of artillery and infantry assaults, with neither side making significant gains.

But Ukrainians daily pay the price with their lives as Russian missiles and rockets levy a toll of death and destruction.

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Sensitive material. This image may offend or disturb. Ukrainians killed by a Russian rocket strike in Kherson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A puddle of blood seen on the ground in Kherson. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A part of a Russian rocket is seen at the bus station damaged after Russian shelling in Kherson. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People help to clean up debris at the bus station. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person cleans up broken glass from a damaged window. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Part of a rocket is seen near a building damaged by the Russian strike in Bakhmut. Photograph: Alex Babenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged railways in the town of Siversk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: In a dingy medical outpost near eastern Ukraine's front lines, army medic Viktor battles to save lives on a daily basis.
Viktor's team of seven medics and six nurses toil away, hemmed in by racks of medical supplies and portable heaters in the Donetsk region where battles are fierce. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen in Sevastopol, Crimea, during his annual address to the federal assembly in Moscow. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Graves of Ukrainian defenders at a cemetery in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers attend joint drills of armed forces, national guards, border guards and the security service of Ukraine at the border with Belarus near Chernobyl. Photograph: Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers take a break from the war drills. Photograph: Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
