HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Russia offers fertiliser aid to Global South, East amid Hormuz concerns

Russia offers fertiliser aid to Global South, East amid Hormuz concerns

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 00:32 IST

x

Amid concerns over the Strait of Hormuz closure and its impact on global fertiliser exports, Russia has announced its readiness to supply agricultural products and fertilisers to countries in the Global South and East, aiming to bolster food security.

IMAGE: A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens global fertiliser exports and food security.
  • Rising nitrogen additive prices exacerbate challenges for countries dependent on imported resources.
  • Russia aims to coordinate with friendly nations to provide essential agricultural support.

Russia is ready to supply fertilisers and other agricultural products to countries of the Global South and East, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia conflict has impacted the global economy.

 

At a briefing for foreign diplomats here, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said that the closure of the Strait has halted approximately 50 per cent of global fertiliser exports, which could disrupt the sowing season in Asia.

"The escalation of hostilities in the Persian Gulf region has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The logistics and trade-economic architecture, as well as global energy and food security, are on the brink of collapse," Venediktov said.

He added that it is fraught with "very serious consequences" for countries dependent on imported hydrocarbons, fertilisers, and food.

"Nitrogen additive prices have risen by 30 per cent. In the current extremely challenging situation, Russia is ready to act in coordination with its friends-countries of the Global South and East."

"We are ready to extend a helping hand through the supply of agricultural products, fertilisers, and the development of multidisciplinary cooperation," Venediktov said.

Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Trump willing to end war without reopening Hormuz: WSJ
Trump willing to end war without reopening Hormuz: WSJ
Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz: Trump to allies
Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz: Trump to allies
Iran Allows India, Pakistan to Use Strait of Hormuz
Iran Allows India, Pakistan to Use Strait of Hormuz
Does US Plan To Continue This War For '1 Or 2 Years'?
Does US Plan To Continue This War For '1 Or 2 Years'?
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dal Ka Chilla: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 3

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

VIDEOS

Krishna Shroff Stuns Fans with Her Hottest Look Yet1:10

Krishna Shroff Stuns Fans with Her Hottest Look Yet

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai0:32

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight rainfall0:25

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO