Russia offers fertiliser aid to Global South, East amid Hormuz concerns

Amid concerns over the Strait of Hormuz closure and its impact on global fertiliser exports, Russia has announced its readiness to supply agricultural products and fertilisers to countries in the Global South and East, aiming to bolster food security.

IMAGE: A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens global fertiliser exports and food security.

Rising nitrogen additive prices exacerbate challenges for countries dependent on imported resources.

Russia aims to coordinate with friendly nations to provide essential agricultural support.

Russia is ready to supply fertilisers and other agricultural products to countries of the Global South and East, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia conflict has impacted the global economy.

At a briefing for foreign diplomats here, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said that the closure of the Strait has halted approximately 50 per cent of global fertiliser exports, which could disrupt the sowing season in Asia.

"The escalation of hostilities in the Persian Gulf region has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The logistics and trade-economic architecture, as well as global energy and food security, are on the brink of collapse," Venediktov said.

He added that it is fraught with "very serious consequences" for countries dependent on imported hydrocarbons, fertilisers, and food.

"Nitrogen additive prices have risen by 30 per cent. In the current extremely challenging situation, Russia is ready to act in coordination with its friends-countries of the Global South and East."

"We are ready to extend a helping hand through the supply of agricultural products, fertilisers, and the development of multidisciplinary cooperation," Venediktov said.