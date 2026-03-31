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Buy from US or 'get your own oil' from Hormuz, Trump tells allies

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 31, 2026 19:35 IST

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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark message to countries struggling with jet fuel shortages, particularly targeting traditional US allies such as the United Kingdom and France.

IMAGE: A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Amid deepening global energy turmoil linked to the ongoing war in Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital chokepoint through which a significant proportion of the world's oil supply normally flows, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark message to countries struggling with jet fuel shortages, particularly targeting traditional US allies such as the United Kingdom and France.

Key Points

  • The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, widely understood to be driven by Iranian defensive actions in response to military strikes, has tightened global energy markets.
  • With tanker traffic sharply reduced, several nations have reported acute jet fuel shortages, forcing governments to scramble for alternative supplies amid economic strain.
  • Strategically, the Strait of Hormuz remains central to world energy flows, with roughly a fifth of seaborne oil passing through its narrow waters under normal conditions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself; the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT."

 

Trump's remarks marks one of the most direct rebukes yet from Washington to its allies over their refusal to support US-led military operations in Iran and over the energy crisis triggered by disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, widely understood to be driven by Iranian defensive actions in response to military strikes, has tightened global energy markets and contributed to rising fuel prices in Europe and Asia. With tanker traffic sharply reduced, several nations have reported acute jet fuel shortages, forcing governments to scramble for alternative supplies amid economic strain.

Strategically, the Strait of Hormuz remains central to world energy flows, with roughly a fifth of seaborne oil passing through its narrow waters under normal conditions.

Its closure not only disrupts supplies to European refineries but also reverberates across global markets, pushing crude and refined product prices higher.

The president's call for allies to rely more on US oil exports or to take military action themselves underscores evolving dynamics in transatlantic relations amid one of the most serious geopolitical crises of recent years.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R

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