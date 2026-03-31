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Home  » News » Trump Weighs Ending Iran Operation, Leaving Strait of Hormuz Issue for Later

Trump Weighs Ending Iran Operation, Leaving Strait of Hormuz Issue for Later

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 09:06 IST

President Trump is reportedly considering ending the US military operation against Iran despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.

Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Key Points

  • President Trump is considering ending the US military operation against Iran, even with the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed.
  • The US aimed to weaken Iran's navy and missile capabilities within a four-to-six-week timeline.
  • If diplomatic efforts fail, the US may ask European and Gulf allies to lead the effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The White House suggests Arab countries could share the financial burden of the military operation in Iran.
  • The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane, is effectively closed, disrupting global energy supplies.

US President Donald Trump has told his aides that he's willing to end the military operation against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, leaving the campaign to reopen it for a later date, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials.

In recent days, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks, the Daily said in a report.

 

According to the report, Trump decided that the US should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran's navy and its missile stocks and wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade.

If that fails, Washington would press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the strait, the WSJ said, quoting officials.

White House Stance

At a media briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president and the chief of the Pentagon have always stated a four to six-week estimated timeline for the military operation.

"We're on day 30 today," she said.

Leavitt also indicated that the Arab countries can be asked to share the burden of the military operation in Iran.

"I think it's something the president would be quite interested in. I won't get ahead of him on that but certainly it's an idea, something that I think you'll hear more from him on," she said to a question of whether countries such as Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia should pick up the tab for the Iran operation.

Strait of Hormuz Closure

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, which in turn retaliated, spreading the war to the entire Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important choke point for the world's energy supplies.

The strait, a narrow shipping lane that connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, remains effectively closed, bringing to a near halt the transit of hundreds of vessels per day, including container, dry bulk and liquid cargo ships.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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