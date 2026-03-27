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Home  » News » Rupali Chakankar Quits NCP Post Over Links to Rape-Accused 'Godman'

Rupali Chakankar Quits NCP Post Over Links to Rape-Accused 'Godman'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 22:41 IST

Rupali Chakankar, a prominent NCP leader, has resigned from her position amidst controversy surrounding her association with a rape-accused 'godman', raising questions about political accountability and ethical standards.

Key Points

  • Rupali Chakankar resigned as the Maharashtra women's wing chief of the NCP after facing scrutiny for her association with Ashok Kharat, who is accused of rape.
  • Chakankar maintains she has no direct or indirect connection to Kharat's financial dealings or alleged wrongdoings.
  • Ashok Kharat, head of a temple trust, was arrested after being accused of repeated rape over three years, with eight FIRs registered against him.
  • Chakankar asserts her innocence and believes the truth will emerge through investigation, despite allegations in the media.

Under fire over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday resigned as the party's Maharashtra women's wing chief.

"Following a discussion over the phone with (NCP president and deputy Chief Minister) Sunetra Pawar this morning, I am tendering my resignation as state president of the Nationalist Congress Party's women's wing," she said in a post on X.

 

Earlier, Chakankar had stepped down as chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her links with Kharat came to light.

In the letter shared on the social media platform, Chakankar said that she had clarified her stand on the Kharat case on the very first day, asserting that she had no direct or indirect connection with his financial dealings or alleged wrongdoings.

Her stand remains clear and firm, and the truth would emerge in the course of investigation, Chakankar added.

The allegations being levelled against her in the media without any evidence are "painful" but the truth would ultimately prevail, she said.

Kharat, who headed a temple trust at Mirgaon in Nashik district, was arrested on March 18 after a woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years. A total of eight FIRs have been registered against him since then.

Chakankar was a member of the temple trust.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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