Another godman booked for rape in Maharashtra

The woman gathered courage to file a complaint against the 40-year-old accused, identified as Hrishikesh Vaidya, after the recent arrest of rape accused self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Nashik, police said.

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Key Points A self-styled godman from Palghar has been booked for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman after claiming he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The complainant, a Pune resident, said she was drugged and raped in a lodge in 2023.

The accused also allegedly took her photographs without consent and used these photos to blackmail her.

The woman said she gathered the courage to file a complaint after the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in a similar case.

The accused is suspected to have targeted multiple women using a similar method and is currently being traced.

Police have registered a case against a self-styled godman from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Pune-based woman after claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, officials said on Friday.

The woman gathered courage to file a complaint against the 40-year-old accused, identified as Hrishikesh Vaidya, after the recent arrest of rape accused self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Nashik, they said.

Accused denies allegations on social media

Accused Vaidya, in a social media post, however denied the allegations against him and claimed a false case has been registered against him.

Police said the woman first came in contact with the accused through Facebook in 2023.

"In December of that year, the accused visited Pune to meet her. He allegedly deceived her by claiming he was an incarnation of Mahadev (Lord Shiva) and that she was his 'Parvati," an official said, citing the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the man took her to a lodge in the Manjari area of Pune, where he administered a numbing substance before raping her.

FIR says godman blackmailed victim

During the assault, the accused allegedly took photographs of the woman without her knowledge.

The woman told the police that the accused, who runs a social organisation in Palghar district, used the photographs to blackmail her.

In May last year, he allegedly called her to a hotel at Vasai in Palghar and attempted to sexually assault her again.

Senior inspector Hiralal Jadhav of the Manikpur police station in Vasai said the woman decided to come forward after the Kharat case from Nashik gave her the courage to share her ordeal.

As the primary offence allegedly took place in Pune, the Manikpur police registered a 'Zero FIR' on Wednesday before transferring the probe to the Hadapsar police station in Pune for further investigation, he said.

Several other women have been exploited: Complainant

A zero FIR is a first information report that can be filed at any police station in India, regardless of where the crime occurred or which station has jurisdiction.

The complainant also alleged that the accused has lured and sexually exploited several other women using a similar modus operandi.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, the official added.

The Pune police have formed teams to trace the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale said, "A case has been lodged at the Hadapsar police station against the self-styled godman after a woman in her complaint alleged that the accused raped her...We have formed teams to nab him."

Accused Vaidya, however, refuted the charge against him on his social media account.

'A false case has been registered against me. Truth will come out soon. Satyameva Jayate,' he wrote on Facebook.