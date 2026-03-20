Maha women's panel chief quits over rape-accused godman links

Chakankar, who is also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar after CM Fadnavis asked her to step down from the post.

IMAGE: Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The resignation follows criticism over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

Chakankar, also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Opposition parties targeted Chakankar due to her membership in a temple trust headed by Kharat.

Facing flak over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Friday tendered her resignation.

Chakankar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar.

According to sources, she met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the evening, and he asked her to resign.

In the letter addressed to Fadnavis, Chakankar stated that she was stepping down from the post with immediate effect.

She had been appointed to the post on October 15, 2024.

"Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post," the letter read, while also thanking the state leadership and colleagues for their cooperation.

Opposition parties were targeting Chakankar over her alleged association with self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat who was arrested in a rape case by Nashik police earlier this week. Chakankar was a member of a temple trust headed by Kharat.