HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maha women's panel chief quits over rape-accused godman links

Maha women's panel chief quits over rape-accused godman links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 20, 2026 23:00 IST

x

Chakankar, who is also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar after CM Fadnavis asked her to step down from the post.

IMAGE: Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The resignation follows criticism over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.
  • Chakankar, also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
  • Opposition parties targeted Chakankar due to her membership in a temple trust headed by Kharat.

Facing flak over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Friday tendered her resignation.

Chakankar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar.

 

According to sources, she met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the evening, and he asked her to resign.

In the letter addressed to Fadnavis, Chakankar stated that she was stepping down from the post with immediate effect.

She had been appointed to the post on October 15, 2024.

"Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post," the letter read, while also thanking the state leadership and colleagues for their cooperation.

Opposition parties were targeting Chakankar over her alleged association with self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat who was arrested in a rape case by Nashik police earlier this week. Chakankar was a member of a temple trust headed by Kharat.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pressure Mounts on Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Over Numerologist's Rape Case
Pressure Mounts on Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Over Numerologist's Rape Case
Yoga guru Ramdev apologises for remark against women
Yoga guru Ramdev apologises for remark against women
'Because of her beauty': Maha MLA slammed for remark on Uddhav's MP
'Because of her beauty': Maha MLA slammed for remark on Uddhav's MP
Rape survivor's father seeks cancellation of Asaram's bail in SC
Rape survivor's father seeks cancellation of Asaram's bail in SC
SC refuses to admit Asaram's plea to suspend sentence
SC refuses to admit Asaram's plea to suspend sentence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH! Government addresses concerns over 'Fuel Shortage' in India 4:35

WATCH! Government addresses concerns over 'Fuel Shortage'...

Fatima Sana Shaikh Visits Manish Malhotra's Home1:03

Fatima Sana Shaikh Visits Manish Malhotra's Home

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After Fresh Snowfall1:45

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO