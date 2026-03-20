Pressure Mounts on Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Over Numerologist's Rape Case

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, faces mounting pressure as opposition parties demand her resignation following the arrest of a numerologist, Ashok Kharat, on rape charges, citing her alleged connections to him.

Key Points Opposition parties are calling for the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, due to her alleged links with Ashok Kharat, a numerologist arrested for rape.

Several leaders, including Sushma Andhare and Anjali Damania, have publicly demanded Chakankar's ouster, citing Kharat's alleged involvement in financial fraud, land grabbing, and sexual exploitation.

Chakankar has denied knowledge of Kharat's personal life and the allegations against him, expressing confidence in the police investigation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly directed strict action against Kharat weeks before his arrest, coordinating with senior police officials to ensure necessary steps were taken.

The demand for Chakankar's resignation intensified after reports emerged of her performing rituals with Kharat, who is also the chairman of a temple trust where she is a member.

Opposition parties on Friday targeted Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her alleged links with a self-proclaimed numerologist, arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch for raping a woman and exploiting many others under the guise of religious practices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare and social activist Anjali Damania said Chakankar should step down from the post over her links with 'godman' Ashok Kharat, also known as 'Captain' Kharat, who has been remanded to police custody till March 24.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said a woman police official of ADG rank should head the SIT probe in the Kharat case.

Andhare said Chakankar should be subjected to a narco test to ensure the truth comes out in the case.

She told reporters that the Anamika (ring finger) in palmistry represents the Sun, symbolizing fame, creativity, leadership, and fortune, and claimed that Chakankar had cut the finger under Kharat's influence. Andhare also displayed photos where Chakankar is seen with bandage on her ring finger.

Damania demanded immediate ouster of Chakankar as chief of the state women's commission over her alleged links to the former Merchant Navy officer-turned-astrologer, and warned of launching a state-wide agitation if no action is taken within 24 hours.

Damania claimed that Kharat was involved in financial fraud, land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices.

Kharat, who had several leaders from state politics visit him over the years, was arrested in Nashik district on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for three years.

Damania said Kharat conducted rituals to influence devotees, alleging that these practices involved chanting and staged supernatural responses to questions, which were used to mislead followers.

The accused exploited several women, particularly from economically weaker sections, and extorted money from wealthy devotees through so-called remedies and advice, she claimed.

Damania said Chakankar, who also heads the ruling NCP's women's wing, had endorsed Kharat. She wondered if Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the NCP, is okay with having such a person in her party.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters in Gondia on Friday that stringent action will be taken against anyone involved in the Kharat episode.

Chakankar, in a post on X, denied having any knowledge about Kharat's personal life or the allegations made against him.

"As regards the current allegations, I am confident that the police will conduct a fair and impartial investigation. I have full faith in the police inquiry," she wrote in the post two days ago.

Sources said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the rape case involving Kharat and a fortnight ago directed strict action against him.

Kharat was arrested after the 35-year-old complainant told police that he called her to his office, claiming his predictions pointed to "threats" to her husband's life. He allegedly offered the woman sedative-laced drinks and raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025.

Sources said Fadnavis had recognised the seriousness of the matter and instructed the police to take stringent action, following which the state Director General of Police issued orders leading to the operation against Kharat.

The chief minister directly coordinated with senior police officials to ensure necessary steps were taken, the sources said.

Police secured video clips and other crucial evidence in the case before initiating action against Kharat, the sources said.

They stated that the crime branch conducted a raid at Kharat's residence, and anticipating that he might flee, the police created a diversion by showing a theft in the area.

Calls for Resignation Intensify

The demand for Chakankar's resignation intensified after it emerged that she had performed rituals with Kharat, who is also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, where she is a member.

Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has demanded that Chakankar step down, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wanted to know who was protecting her.