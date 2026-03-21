Congress Calls for Thorough Probe in Ashok Kharat Case

Following the resignation of a key official, the Congress party is demanding a comprehensive investigation into the Ashok Kharat case, focusing on potential links between the accused godman and individuals in positions of power.

IMAGE: Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad demands a thorough probe into the Ashok Kharat rape case, extending beyond Rupali Chakankar's resignation.

The Congress is calling for investigation into alleged links between ministers, officials, and the accused godman Ashok Kharat.

Gaikwad criticises Chakankar's performance as head of the Women's Commission, accusing her of failing to support Kharat's alleged victims.

The Congress highlights the issue of political patronage enabling superstitious practices and crimes despite anti-superstition laws.

Gaikwad insists that justice for victims requires action against powerful individuals allegedly associated with Ashok Kharat.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said the resignation of Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar will not bring closure to the Ashok Kharat case, and sought a probe against everyone associated with the self-styled godman arrested for an alleged rape.

Under fire for her links with Kharat, NCP leader Chakankar on Friday stepped down from her post.

"Mere resignation will not bring closure to the case, and a thorough probe against all those allegedly linked to Kharat is necessary," said Gaikwad, the Mumbai Congress chief, in a statement.

Names of some ministers and officials have surfaced in connection with Kharat, she said, demanding strict action against anyone who may have tried to shield him. She also sought to know the names of the ministers who visited Kharat.

Chakankar failed in her duties as head of the women's commission, and instead "added to the difficulties" of Kharat's alleged victims, said Gaikwad, adding that she resigned only when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked her to.

Several women had fallen victim to Kharat's alleged activities, facing sexual and financial exploitation, the Congress leader claimed. Despite anti-superstition laws being in place in Maharashtra, such crimes take place due to political patronage, she added.

Kharat, who headed a Sinnar-based temple trust, claimed to be an astrologer, and allegedly performed rituals for his followers. He was arrested by Nashik Police earlier this week after a woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over a period of two years by threatening her.

Call for Justice and End to Superstition

Calling the situation "serious and concerning", Gaikwad said it was unfortunate that superstitious practices continue in a progressive state with a legacy of reformers like Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar. She also recalled slain anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar's efforts to rid society of blind faith.

While the BJP-led government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, justice for the victims would be ensured only if action is taken against those in positions of power who were allegedly associated with Kharat, she said.