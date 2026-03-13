How an RTO Agent's Bribery Attempt Led to Arrest in Thane

A Thane RTO agent's attempt to solicit a bribe for a learner's licence has resulted in his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in regional transport offices.

An RTO agent was arrested in Thane for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from a man who wanted a two-wheeler learner's licence, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday.

He identified the accused as Bhiwandi resident Krishnakumar Mishra (44).

"Mishra sought Rs 5,000 from a man who wanted a learner's licence for a two-wheeler. The man approached the ACB after he found out the stipulated fee for this process is just Rs 200. Mishra was caught on Thursday in a trap while accepting Rs 4.300. He had collected Rs 700 earlier," the official said.

A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act at Wagle Estate police station and further probe is underway, the official added.