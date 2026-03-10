HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Thane Official Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe for Land Records

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 19:21 IST

A government official in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly soliciting a bribe to expedite the release of crucial land records, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • A government employee in Thane was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe.
  • The accused promised to provide land-related records in exchange for the bribe.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.
  • The accused worked at the talathi office in Ambivali, Kalyan.
  • A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway regarding the bribery incident.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a man working at a government office in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly taking Rs 5,000 bribe after he promised to provide land-related records in exchange, police said.

The accused has been identified as Nilesh Hanuman Pawar (35), a resident of Murbad taluka in the district, who worked at the talathi office at Ambivali in Kalyan, an official said.

 

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount during a trap laid by the anti-corruption agency, inspector Sharmila Patil of the ACB Thane unit said.

A landholder had sought certified copies of alteration records and related documents concerning his property. The application was later forwarded to the talathi office in Ambivali, she said.

On February 17, 2026, when the complainant met Pawar at the office, the latter demanded Rs 5,000 to get the old record and forward the file to the tehsildar's office without delay.

Following the complaint, the ACB conducted a verification and then laid a trap. The team arrested Pawar while taking the money, Patil said, adding that a case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
