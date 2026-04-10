East Delhi Robbery: Assailants Flee with ₹1 Lakh After Firing Gun

In a brazen Delhi robbery, two gunmen on a motorcycle stole ₹1 lakh from a man and his grandfather in Madhu Vihar, firing a gun during their escape, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed a man and his grandfather of approximately ₹1 lakh in Delhi's Madhu Vihar.

The incident occurred near a banquet hall in Joshi Colony, targeting the family of a wholesale FMCG business owner.

During their escape, the assailants fired a gun in the air to deter pursuit, later discarding the stolen bag and firearm.

Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the robbery, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire in the air and robbed a man and his grandfather of around Rs 1 lakh in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on April 9 near a banquet hall in Joshi Colony. The complainant's grandfather runs a wholesale FMCG business in Noida's Sector 62, they said.

"The family had just returned home along with an employee and had alighted from their vehicle when the assailants approached them," a senior police officer said.

One of the accused brandished a firearm and threatened the victims. The duo then snatched a bag containing approximately Rs 1 lakh in cash.

"Hearing the commotion, a family member attempted to chase the accused in a car and managed to hit their motorcycle, briefly destabilising them. However, the assailants managed to escape on foot," the officer said.

During their escape, the accused fired in the air to deter pursuit and later discarded the robbed bag containing cash as well as the firearm used in the crime, police said. Both items have been recovered.

Police Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area and nearby routes to establish the identity and movement of the suspects. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.