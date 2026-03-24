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Delhi Gold Trader and Father Allegedly Robbed Near Welcome Metro Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 10:24 IST

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A gold trader and his father were allegedly robbed of gold and their scooter in Delhi's Seelampur area, prompting a police investigation and search for the suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A gold trader and his father were allegedly robbed in Seelampur, Delhi, near the Welcome Metro Station.
  • The victims were attacked by four individuals who stole a gold chain, a gold bar, and their scooter.
  • Police are investigating the robbery, having located the suspects' abandoned SUV near the Bhopura border.
  • Authorities have registered a case at Seelampur police station and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

A 24-year-old gold trader and his father were allegedly robbed by four people in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 8.30 pm on Monday near Welcome Metro Station when the complainant, Pratham Bansal, a resident of Shahdara, was returning home with his father on a scooter, an officer said.

 

Bansal, who is engaged in gold trading at Koocha Mahajani in Chandni Chowk, told police that two men on another scooter hit their vehicle from behind and initiated a quarrel.

"During the altercation, two more persons arrived in an SUV and joined the assailants. The four accused then robbed the victims of a gold chain, a gold bar and their scooter before fleeing the spot," he added.

Following the incident, police immediately flashed a message and began tracking the suspects. The SUV used in the crime, was traced near the Bhopura border. However, the occupants had abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape, the police said.

A case has been registered at Seelampur police station. Teams have been formed to collect evidence, scan CCTV footage and identify and apprehend the accused involved in the robbery.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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