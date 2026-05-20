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Rs 13 Lakh Stolen In Thane House Break-In

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 12:48 IST

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A residential break-in in Thane, Maharashtra, resulted in the theft of Rs 13 lakh worth of cash, gold, and valuables, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A house in Thane, Maharashtra was burgled, resulting in the theft of Rs 13 lakh in cash and valuables.
  • The thief gained entry by removing an exhaust fan from a window.
  • The stolen items include gold ornaments, silver items, a mobile phone, and cash.
  • An FIR has been registered and an investigation is currently underway by the police.

An unidentified person allegedly stole cash and valuables of Rs 13 lakh after breaking into a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Gaikwad Chawl (row tenement) in the Kalyan area on the intervening night of May 16-17, an official from Mahatma Phule Chowk police station said.

 

Details Of The Thane House Theft

The thief gained entry into the house by removing the exhaust fan fitted to a window and allegedly decamped with gold ornaments, silver items, a mobile phone and cash, collectively valued at Rs 13.12 lakh, the police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 331 (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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