HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Family Arrested For Running Burglary Ring

Maharashtra Family Arrested For Running Burglary Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 17, 2026 12:47 IST

A family-run burglary ring in Thane, Maharashtra, has been busted by police, leading to the arrest of two men, a teenager, and the detention of two minors involved in a series of house break-ins and thefts.

Key Points

  • A family-run burglary ring has been busted in Kalyan, Maharashtra, involving adults and their minor sons.
  • The men scouted for locked houses and directed their sons to break in and steal valuables.
  • Police have arrested two fathers, a 19-year-old man, and detained two minors in connection with the burglaries.
  • Stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 21.6 lakh have been recovered from the accused.
  • The gang is believed to be involved in at least three other burglaries in the Kalyan area.

Two men and a teen have been arrested and their minor sons detained for allegedly carrying out a series of house break-ins and burglaries in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Mahatma Phule Chowk (MFC) police in Kalyan busted a family-run burglary ring in which the men scouted for locked houses and directed their sons to break in and steal valuables, a senior police official said.

 

Details Of The Arrests And Recovered Valuables

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Ashok Honmane said that the police have arrested a 19-year-old man, two fathers and detained two minors, and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 21.6 lakh.

The matter came to light following a complaint lodged on May 8 in Kalyan West, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was subsequently registered, he said.

How The Police Cracked The Case

Acting on tip-offs, the police arrested Kailas Vilas Bhalerao (19), a resident of Mohane in Ambivali, on May 13, and detained two minors aged 14 and 15 years, the official said.

"Interrogation revealed that the fathers, Vilas Prakash Bhalerao (38) and Deepak Ashok Jadhav (40), used their daily jobs to recce houses in residential societies and would then pass on this specific information to their children," he said.

Gang's Modus Operandi

The arrested teen accused would target the houses along with the minors and decamp with cash and jewellery.

Investigations have revealed that the gang was involved in at least three other burglaries in the Kalyan area, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How Thane Police Cracked a Motorbike Theft Ring, Recovering 58 Stolen Vehicles
Thane Police Nab Burglar, Recover Gold Worth Millions
Three Held Over 2014 Kidnap And Murder In Thane
Teenager Held For Stabbing Teacher During Robbery Attempt In Thane
Two Women Held For Stealing Gold Ornaments In Thane
Two Women Held For Stealing Gold Ornaments In Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes1:24

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes

Thunderous Cheers Erupt as PM Modi Takes the Stage in The Hague, The Netherlands1:09

Thunderous Cheers Erupt as PM Modi Takes the Stage in The...

PM Modi Mesmerized by Cultural Dance in Netherlands2:55

PM Modi Mesmerized by Cultural Dance in Netherlands

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO