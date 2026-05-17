Maharashtra Family Arrested For Running Burglary Ring

A family-run burglary ring in Thane, Maharashtra, has been busted by police, leading to the arrest of two men, a teenager, and the detention of two minors involved in a series of house break-ins and thefts.

Key Points A family-run burglary ring has been busted in Kalyan, Maharashtra, involving adults and their minor sons.

The men scouted for locked houses and directed their sons to break in and steal valuables.

Police have arrested two fathers, a 19-year-old man, and detained two minors in connection with the burglaries.

Stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 21.6 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

The gang is believed to be involved in at least three other burglaries in the Kalyan area.

Two men and a teen have been arrested and their minor sons detained for allegedly carrying out a series of house break-ins and burglaries in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Mahatma Phule Chowk (MFC) police in Kalyan busted a family-run burglary ring in which the men scouted for locked houses and directed their sons to break in and steal valuables, a senior police official said.

Details Of The Arrests And Recovered Valuables

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Ashok Honmane said that the police have arrested a 19-year-old man, two fathers and detained two minors, and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 21.6 lakh.

The matter came to light following a complaint lodged on May 8 in Kalyan West, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was subsequently registered, he said.

How The Police Cracked The Case

Acting on tip-offs, the police arrested Kailas Vilas Bhalerao (19), a resident of Mohane in Ambivali, on May 13, and detained two minors aged 14 and 15 years, the official said.

"Interrogation revealed that the fathers, Vilas Prakash Bhalerao (38) and Deepak Ashok Jadhav (40), used their daily jobs to recce houses in residential societies and would then pass on this specific information to their children," he said.

Gang's Modus Operandi

The arrested teen accused would target the houses along with the minors and decamp with cash and jewellery.

Investigations have revealed that the gang was involved in at least three other burglaries in the Kalyan area, the official said.