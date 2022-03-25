News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Roopa Ganguly breaks down in RS over WB killings, demands Prez Rule in state

Roopa Ganguly breaks down in RS over WB killings, demands Prez Rule in state

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 25, 2022 22:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Friday demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal in the wake of violence and deaths in the state's Birbhum district, leading to a massive protest by the Trinamool Congress members and a brief adjournment of the House proceedings.

IMAGE: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly getting emotional in Rajya Sabha while speaking on Birbhum violence in West Bengal, in New Delhi, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ganguly broke down as she raised the issue of eight people, including two children, being burnt to death in Bogtui village in Birbhum, saying to be born in West Bengal is not a crime.

 

During the Zero Hour (morning session), she raised the issue and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state.

"(People) were burnt to death.... There is no trust in police," Ganguly said, adding that the autopsy report points out that the victims were first beaten up and locked up, before being burnt to death.

She termed the incident "mass killings" and also referred to other "political killings" in the state.

"West Bengal is a part of India. The place is not safe to live. I, Roopa Ganguly, demand President's Rule in the state. We have a right to live. It is not a crime to be born in West Bengal," the BJP member said as she broke down.

 

 

She also said people are fleeing the area after the incident.

As she raised the matter, the TMC members started protesting and countered the allegations.

Some of them trooped into the well raising slogans.

The members on the treasury benches too got engaged in counter-sloganeering.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to restore order in the House, but the protesting members were unrelenting.

The deputy chairman then adjourned the proceedings for about 25 minutes till 12.10 pm.

After the brief adjournment, the House went ahead with the scheduled Question Hour.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village in a case of suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's killing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on
Birbhum killing suspects to be hunted down: Mamata
Birbhum killing suspects to be hunted down: Mamata
HC asks Bengal to file report on Birbhum on Thursday
HC asks Bengal to file report on Birbhum on Thursday
Bale hits back at media critics after 'parasite' jab
Bale hits back at media critics after 'parasite' jab
Ties not normal, work in progress: Jaishankar on China
Ties not normal, work in progress: Jaishankar on China
Adani highest bidder for Bengal's Tajpur deep-sea port
Adani highest bidder for Bengal's Tajpur deep-sea port
CBI to begin probe into Birbhum killings on Saturday
CBI to begin probe into Birbhum killings on Saturday
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

CBI to begin probe into Birbhum killings on Saturday

CBI to begin probe into Birbhum killings on Saturday

Police arrest TMC leader for Birbhum killings

Police arrest TMC leader for Birbhum killings

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances