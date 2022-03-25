Roopa Ganguly breaks down in RS over WB killings, demands Prez Rule in state

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Friday demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal in the wake of violence and deaths in the state's Birbhum district, leading to a massive protest by the Trinamool Congress members and a brief adjournment of the House proceedings.

IMAGE: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly getting emotional in Rajya Sabha while speaking on Birbhum violence in West Bengal, in New Delhi, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ganguly broke down as she raised the issue of eight people, including two children, being burnt to death in Bogtui village in Birbhum, saying to be born in West Bengal is not a crime.

During the Zero Hour (morning session), she raised the issue and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state.

"(People) were burnt to death.... There is no trust in police," Ganguly said, adding that the autopsy report points out that the victims were first beaten up and locked up, before being burnt to death.

She termed the incident "mass killings" and also referred to other "political killings" in the state.

"West Bengal is a part of India. The place is not safe to live. I, Roopa Ganguly, demand President's Rule in the state. We have a right to live. It is not a crime to be born in West Bengal," the BJP member said as she broke down.

She also said people are fleeing the area after the incident.

As she raised the matter, the TMC members started protesting and countered the allegations.

Some of them trooped into the well raising slogans.

The members on the treasury benches too got engaged in counter-sloganeering.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to restore order in the House, but the protesting members were unrelenting.

The deputy chairman then adjourned the proceedings for about 25 minutes till 12.10 pm.

After the brief adjournment, the House went ahead with the scheduled Question Hour.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village in a case of suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's killing.