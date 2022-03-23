News
Rediff.com  » News » 20 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on

20 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 23, 2022 12:46 IST
At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand near the houses that were set on fire by some miscreants for allegedly avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

All eight of them, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in Bogtui village early on Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat official.

Eleven people were arrested the same day for their involvement in the incident.

 

"With nine more arrests, the number of those who have been nabbed in the case rose to 20. We are grilling them to find out if there were more people involved in the incident.

"Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them," the officer said.

He also stated that forensic experts were examining the ravaged houses to get an idea about the 'nature of the mishap'.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident from the state government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Look at the killings that have taken place!'

'Look at the killings that have taken place!'

'Mamata will ruin the country'

'Mamata will ruin the country'

