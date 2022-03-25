News
CBI files cases in Birbhum killings, to begin probe on Saturday

CBI files cases in Birbhum killings, to begin probe on Saturday

Source: PTI
March 25, 2022 21:39 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta high court directed the central probe agency to take over investigation into the case, a senior official said.

IMAGE: The CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory experts collect samples from houses in Bogtui village following the Calcutta high court order to probe the Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

A team of CBI officials from Kolkata will on Friday night reach Bogtui village, where miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children, and begin its probe on Saturday, he told PTI.

 

The Calcutta high court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.

Earlier in the day, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory unit of the CBI visited the site of crime to collect evidence.

"We cannot say much right now. We are here to collect samples as part of our investigation," a member of the CFSL team said.

Meanwhile, arrested Trinamool Congress leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain claimed that he had surrendered before the police.

"I surrendered before the police after Didi (TMC chief Mamata Banerjee) instructed me to do so," Hossain said while he was being taken to a court in Rampurhat.

The police had on Friday said Hossain was arrested from outside a hotel near Tarapith, hours after Banerjee had directed the force to nab the TMC leader in connection with the killings.

Police officers had earlier visited Hossain's residence to apprehend him, but he was not present in the house at that time.

He has been remanded to 14 days' police custody.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
