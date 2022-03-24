News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suspects in Birbhum killings will be hunted down: Mamata

Suspects in Birbhum killings will be hunted down: Mamata

Source: PTI
March 24, 2022 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Striking a tough stance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said suspects in the Rampurhat killings will be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that the police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Banerjee, who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village where eight people were burnt alive early on Tuesday, also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.

 

"The police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.

Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

"The police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Birbhum violence: BJP MPs seek Centre's intervention
Birbhum violence: BJP MPs seek Centre's intervention
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on
22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022
Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022
Ruchi Soya hits capital market to raise Rs 4,300 cr
Ruchi Soya hits capital market to raise Rs 4,300 cr
Dom's Take: Not A Cakewalk, Vlad!
Dom's Take: Not A Cakewalk, Vlad!
Want To See Madhuri-Nawaz On Screen?
Want To See Madhuri-Nawaz On Screen?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Beaten and burnt alive: Autopsy of Birbhum victims

Beaten and burnt alive: Autopsy of Birbhum victims

Birbhum killings heinous, no forgiving culprits: Modi

Birbhum killings heinous, no forgiving culprits: Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances